World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, standings

The road to the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is intensifying as teams across the globe vie for a spot in the expanded 48-team tournament set to kick off on June 11, 2026, in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With the qualification process well underway, several nations have already secured their places, while others continue to battle through rigorous qualifying matches. Keep reading for an overview of the current state of World Cup qualifiers - all times Eastern.

CAF

Africa's qualification process involves nine groups, with the group winners qualifying directly and the four best runners-up entering playoffs for a chance at an intercontinental playoff spot. View the full CAF standings.

Upcoming Matches and Results

Thursday, September 4

Friday, September 5

Saturday, September 6

Sunday, September 7

CONCACAF

With the United States, Mexico, and Canada automatically qualifying as hosts, other CONCACAF nations are competing for the remaining spots through group stages and playoffs. View the full CONCACAF standings.

Qualified Teams

Upcoming Matches and Results

Thursday, September 4

Friday, September 5

CONMEBOL

The South American qualifiers are as competitive as ever, with traditional powerhouses and emerging teams striving for one of the six direct spots and one intercontinental playoff berth allocated to the region. View the full CONMEBOL standings.

Qualified Teams

Upcoming Matches and Results

Thursday, September 4

UEFA

Europe has 16 spots for the 2026 World Cup, with qualification structured through 12 groups. The group winners will qualify directly, while the best runners-up will enter playoffs. View the full UEFA standings.

Upcoming Matches and Results

Thursday, September 4

Friday, September 5

AFC

The Asian qualifiers are in the third round, with teams competing for eight direct spots and one intercontinental playoff berth. View the full AFC standings.

Qualified Teams

Upcoming Matches and Results

Wednesday, October 8

Satuday, October 11

Tuesday, October 14

OFC

For the first time, the Oceania region has a guaranteed spot in the World Cup. View the OFC qualifying standings.

Qualified Teams

2026 FIFA World Cup Teams

The following teams have secured their spots in the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

For more, visit this updated list.

How many teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

For the first time ever, 48 teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The previous total was 32 teams.

How can I watch the World Cup?

Matches will be broadcast on FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

When is the final 2026 FIFA World Cup draw?

The final draw will take place in December 2025 at a location to be determined in the United States.

