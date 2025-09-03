World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, standings
The road to the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is intensifying as teams across the globe vie for a spot in the expanded 48-team tournament set to kick off on June 11, 2026, in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With the qualification process well underway, several nations have already secured their places, while others continue to battle through rigorous qualifying matches. Keep reading for an overview of the current state of World Cup qualifiers - all times Eastern.
CAF
Africa's qualification process involves nine groups, with the group winners qualifying directly and the four best runners-up entering playoffs for a chance at an intercontinental playoff spot. View the full CAF standings.
Upcoming Matches and Results
Thursday, September 4
- Chad vs. Ghana - 9 a.m. ET
- Guinea-Bissau vs. Sierra Leone - 12 p.m. ET
- Angola vs. Libya - 12 p.m. ET
- Mauritius vs. Cape Verde - 12 p.m. ET
- Sao Tome vs. Equatorial Guinea - 12 p.m. ET
- Madagascar vs. Central African Republic - 12 p.m. ET
- Cameroon vs. Swaziland - 3 p.m. ET
- Algeria vs. Botswana - 3 p.m. ET
- Tunisia vs. Liberia - 3 p.m. ET
- Mali vs. Comoros - 3 p.m. ET
Friday, September 5
- South Sudan vs. DR Congo - 8 a.m. ET
- Somalia vs. Guinea - 8 a.m. ET
- Kenya vs. Gambia - 9 a.m. ET
- Namibia vs. Malawi - 9 a.m. ET
- Djibouti vs. Burkina Faso - 12 p.m. ET
- Benin vs. Zimbabwe - 12 p.m. ET
- Lesotho vs. South Africa - 12 p.m. ET
- Congo vs. Tanzania - 12 p.m. ET
- Uganda vs. Mozambique - 12 p.m. ET
- Egypt vs. Ethiopia - 3 p.m. ET
- Mauritania vs. Togo - 3 p.m. ET
- Senegal vs. Sudan - 3 p.m. ET
- Morocco vs. Niger - 3 p.m. ET
- Ivory Coast vs. Burundi - 3 p.m. ET
Saturday, September 6
Sunday, September 7
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who's in USMNT's starting XI? | SOTU
CONCACAF
With the United States, Mexico, and Canada automatically qualifying as hosts, other CONCACAF nations are competing for the remaining spots through group stages and playoffs. View the full CONCACAF standings.
Qualified Teams
Upcoming Matches and Results
Thursday, September 4
Friday, September 5
- Bermuda vs. Jamaica - 6:00 p.m. ET
- Trinidad vs. Curaçao - 8:00 p.m. ET
- Haiti vs. Honduras - 8:00 p.m. ET
- Nicaragua vs. Costa Rica - 10:00 p.m. ET
CONMEBOL
The South American qualifiers are as competitive as ever, with traditional powerhouses and emerging teams striving for one of the six direct spots and one intercontinental playoff berth allocated to the region. View the full CONMEBOL standings.
Qualified Teams
Upcoming Matches and Results
Thursday, September 4
- Argentina vs. Venezuela - 7:30 p.m. ET
- Colombia vs. Bolivia - 7:30 p.m. ET
- Paraguay vs. Ecuador - 7:30 p.m. ET
- Uruguay vs. Peru - 7:30 p.m. ET
- Brazil vs. Chile - 8:30 p.m. ET
UEFA
Europe has 16 spots for the 2026 World Cup, with qualification structured through 12 groups. The group winners will qualify directly, while the best runners-up will enter playoffs. View the full UEFA standings.
Upcoming Matches and Results
Thursday, September 4
- Kazakhstan vs. Wales - 10:00 a.m. ET
- Georgia vs. Türkiye - 12:00 p.m. ET
- Lithuania vs. Malta - 12:00 p.m. ET
- Luxembourg vs. Northern Ireland - 2:45 p.m. ET
- Slovakia vs. Germany - 2:45 p.m. ET
- Bulgaria vs. Spain - 2:45 p.m. ET
- Liechtenstein vs. Belgium - 2:45 p.m. ET
- Netherlands vs. Poland - 2:45 p.m. ET
Friday, September 5
- Slovenia vs. Sweden – 2:45 p.m. ET
- Switzerland vs. Kosovo – 2:45 p.m. ET
- Greece vs. Belarus – 2:45 p.m. ET
- Denmark vs. Scotland – 2:45 p.m. ET
- Iceland vs. Azerbaijan – 2:45 p.m. ET
- Ukraine vs. France – 2:45 p.m. ET
- Moldova vs. Israel – 2:45 p.m. ET
- Italy vs. Estonia – 2:45 p.m. ET
- Faroe Islands vs. Croatia – 2:45 p.m. ET
- Montenegro vs. Czechia – 2:45 p.m. ET
AFC
The Asian qualifiers are in the third round, with teams competing for eight direct spots and one intercontinental playoff berth. View the full AFC standings.
Qualified Teams
Upcoming Matches and Results
Wednesday, October 8
Satuday, October 11
Tuesday, October 14
OFC
For the first time, the Oceania region has a guaranteed spot in the World Cup. View the OFC qualifying standings.
Qualified Teams
2026 FIFA World Cup Teams
The following teams have secured their spots in the 2026 FIFA World Cup:
For more, visit this updated list.
How many teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup?
For the first time ever, 48 teams will qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The previous total was 32 teams.
How can I watch the World Cup?
Matches will be broadcast on FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.
When is the final 2026 FIFA World Cup draw?
The final draw will take place in December 2025 at a location to be determined in the United States.
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
-
Soccer's Most Expensive Transfers: Isak Joins Neymar, Mbappé in Top 5
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, times, standings
Tim Weah? Gio Reyna? Ranking the Top U.S. Men's Team Summer Transfers
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
-
Soccer's Most Expensive Transfers: Isak Joins Neymar, Mbappé in Top 5
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, times, standings
Tim Weah? Gio Reyna? Ranking the Top U.S. Men's Team Summer Transfers