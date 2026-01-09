Neymar's Road to 2026 World Cup Begins; Brazil Legend Recovers From Knee Surgery

Neymar has officially commenced his rehabilitation program following knee surgery, marking the first step in his bid to secure a place in Brazil's World Cup squad. The 33-year-old was spotted at the Santos training ground on Thursday, looking in good spirits as he began the hard work required to return to the pitch ahead of the new season.

Back in the gym

The Brazilian superstar has started his recovery process after undergoing a minor procedure on his left knee on December 22. Neymar reported to the Santos training facility on Thursday to begin his physical preparation, signalling the end of his brief post-surgery rest period, according to ESPN. It was a sight that will come as a relief to fans of both Santos and the Brazilian national team, who have watched their idol battle a succession of physical setbacks over the last 18 months.

Observers at the training ground noted that the forward appeared to be in a positive mood as he worked out in the club's gymnasium. His regimen currently consists of specific exercises designed to strengthen the left knee following arthroscopic surgery, which was required to repair a meniscus problem. While the surgery was deemed "minor," the implications of his recovery are massive. With his 34th birthday approaching on February 5, Neymar knows that every day of rehabilitation counts if he is to prove his fitness for what would likely be his final attempt at global glory.

Sacrifice for Santos

The narrative surrounding this latest injury is one of sacrifice and loyalty. The surgery itself was a calculated decision, delayed by the player to assist his boyhood club, Santos, during a critical period in their history. Facing the prospect of relegation, Neymar chose to postpone the operation to make himself available for the final matches of the campaign.

It was a gamble with his own body, but one that paid off for the club. His presence and performance in those dying weeks of the season were described as "crucial," providing the leadership and quality needed to help the team avoid the drop. Having secured the club's safety and protected their top-flight status, he immediately underwent the procedure to fix the lingering issue, prioritising the collective need over his own physical comfort.

The retirement question

While seeing Neymar back in the gym with a smile on his face offers hope, it comes just weeks after the revelation that his future in the sport hung in the balance. The physical and mental toll of repeated injuries - specifically the devastating ACL and meniscus tear suffered in October 2023 - pushed the forward to the brink.

Earlier this month, the player's father and agent made the startling admission that his son had genuinely considered retiring from professional football following this latest injury setback. The mental exhaustion of constant rehabilitation cycles led to serious conversations about hanging up his boots for good.

He said: "He got a meniscus injury, the press leaks it before we talk to him, and his head goes blank. It's so much to take in... I go to my son's house. 'So, how are you?'

"He turns to me and says, 'I can't take it anymore. Let's operate. Dad ... I don't even know if it's worth operating. As for me, I've had enough.'"

However, those thoughts have now been firmly put aside. The focus has shifted entirely from "if" he will play again to "when." The confirmation of his commitment to the sport came in the form of a contract extension signed this week, which will keep him at Santos through the end of 2026. This deal not only secures his club future but serves as a declaration of intent: Neymar is not finished yet.

Neymar targeting the World Cup

The "dream" that kept Neymar from retiring is the 2026 World Cup. The forward is laser-focused on proving his fitness to earn a place in the Brazil squad for the tournament.

He has not featured for the national team since that fateful night in October 2023 during World Cup qualifying. The road back to the Selecao starting XI is long; he must first prove he can handle the rigors of domestic football again. Although no specific date has been set for his return to competitive action, expectations are high that he will be fully fit for the start of the 2026 Brazilian Serie A season, which kicks off later this month.

If he can stay fit, the stage is set for a fairytale redemption arc. From the depths of an ACL tear and the brink of retirement to leading Santos and fighting for a World Cup spot, Neymar’s journey is far from over. Thursday’s gym session was just the first step, but it was the most important one yet.