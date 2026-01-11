World Cup Decision? Lionel Messi Meets With Argentina Boss to Discuss 2026 Plans

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni admitted to holding a private meeting with Lionel Messi, where the duo reportedly discussed World Cup plans.

The Albiceleste are busy piecing together plans for their World Cup title defense. All-time great Messi is expected to form part of that trophy bid amid talk that he might retire from international duty before the tournament.

Will Messi play at the 2026 World Cup?

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has stopped short of confirming his involvement. He is, however, plying his club trade with MLS Cup winners Inter Miami and is being tipped by many to grace another major tournament on North American soil.

Messi has said of his World Cup plans: "I hope I can be there. I've said before that I'd love to be there. At worst, I'll be there watching it live, but it will be special. The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country — especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way."

He added to ESPN on the talks that he has held with Scaloni: "The truth is, we've been talking about it. He understands, and we've discussed it a lot. He always tells me that he would like me to be there in any role. We have a relationship of great trust, and we can talk about everything."

What did Scaloni discuss with Messi?

Scaloni has now held a further round of discussions with his talismanic captain. Messi has been back in Argentina during the MLS postseason.

Scaloni told AFA Estudio: "I met up with Leo because we were close by. We had coffee. Those of us who know him know he'll never relax. He's a born competitor. He always wants to be there. That's very important for his teammates — that a captain behaves that way. He always comes to play. It's a legacy he's going to leave. Those who come after him have to take it up."

Why Argentina has a World Cup list of 50 players

Scaloni admits to having "a list of approximately 50 players" drawn up at present, which will be whittled down over the coming months. He said: "In the last World Cup we had the experience of players who got injured very close to the date. We can't rule anyone out. That's why we have a fairly large list."

One of those in contention is Thiago Almada. The 24-year-old has previously been billed as a potential successor to Messi in the No. 10 role, but he has endured a tough time at La Liga giants Atlético Madrid since moving to Spain in the summer of 2025.

The former Botafogo star is now generating more transfer talk. Scaloni said of the talented playmaker, who became a World Cup winner in 2022: "We shouldn't interfere, we never have. Once he makes his decision, we'll just analyze his footballing performance and see if he's performing at the level we believe he's capable of.

"Thiago's case is the same; I don't know what will happen with him, but we'll evaluate whatever decision he makes, and it goes without saying that he's an important player for us. Performance will ultimately decide, not the league or the team."

2026 World Cup: Who Argentina will face in the group stage

Scaloni expects his squad in 2026 to look similar to that which conquered the world in Qatar, with the 47-year-old admitting that he has been given no "reasons for change" and that reigning champions have "earned" the right to go again.

He went on to say: "They need to be in top form as the matches approach. I'm not saying it's pointless to do it now, but the crucial part will be from March onwards. They need that bit of luck to arrive in peak condition."

Argentina have been placed in Group J at the 2026 World Cup. They will open their quest for another major title when facing Algeria on June 26 in Kansas City, before going on to tackle Austria and Jordan.