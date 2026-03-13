Red, White and 'Demin:' adidas Releases Homage To USA '94 World Cup Kit

If you remember or have seen clips of the U.S. men's national team at the 1994 World Cup, a couple of things stood out.

One was the amazing hairstyles. You had Alexi Lalas. Marcelo Balboa. Tony Meola. All American soccer icons rocking such a unique blend of looks.

The USA squad at the World Cup in 1994. (Photo by George Tiedemann /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

And of course, the other thing was the USA's kits, especially the denim jeans-inspired jerseys worn during that memorable summer that forever changed soccer history in the country.

In homage to that team and tournament, adidas have released the "U.S. Demin Jersey" which features a standout design that preserves a bold visual ‘90s look with some modern touches.

(adidas)

Featuring a washed-denim effect, scattered white stars and sharp red detailing at the collar and sleeves, the kit leans into retro aesthetics with a modern streetwear influence.

And adidas even had Lalas and fellow 1994 team member Cobi Jones model some of the related apparel.

USA '94 teammates Alexi Lalas, left, and Cobi Jones, center, with the retro-inspired look. (adidas)

"With the U.S. Denim jersey, we set out to capture the side of American soccer that has always been distinctive and original," said Inigo Turner, Design Director at adidas Football.

Of course, that Lalas very gitty about seeing a fresh twist on the look that helped define his time with the team. Here what the FOX Sports soccer analyst said about the retro design on the "State of the Union Podcast."

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