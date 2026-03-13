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Red, White and 'Demin:' adidas Releases Homage To USA '94 World Cup Kit
United States

Red, White and 'Demin:' adidas Releases Homage To USA '94 World Cup Kit

Updated Mar. 13, 2026 2:37 p.m. ET

If you remember or have seen clips of the U.S. men's national team at the 1994 World Cup, a couple of things stood out. 

One was the amazing hairstyles. You had Alexi Lalas. Marcelo Balboa. Tony Meola. All American soccer icons rocking such a unique blend of looks.

The USA squad at the World Cup in 1994. (Photo by George Tiedemann /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

And of course, the other thing was the USA's kits, especially the denim jeans-inspired jerseys worn during that memorable summer that forever changed soccer history in the country.  

In homage to that team and tournament, adidas have released the "U.S. Demin Jersey" which features a standout design that preserves a bold visual ‘90s look with some modern touches. 

(adidas)

Featuring a washed-denim effect, scattered white stars and sharp red detailing at the collar and sleeves, the kit leans into retro aesthetics with a modern streetwear influence.

And adidas even had Lalas and fellow 1994 team member Cobi Jones model some of the related apparel. 

USA '94 teammates Alexi Lalas, left, and Cobi Jones, center, with the retro-inspired look. (adidas)

"With the U.S. Denim jersey, we set out to capture the side of American soccer that has always been distinctive and original," said Inigo Turner, Design Director at adidas Football.

Of course, that Lalas very gitty about seeing a fresh twist on the look that helped define his time with the team. Here what the FOX Sports soccer analyst said about the retro design on the "State of the Union Podcast."

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

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