Alexi Lalas believes MLS teams can thrive in the EPL | STATE OF THE UNION PODCAST
JUNE 15, 2020 Fox Sports
Maradona, Zidane and more headline Alexi Lalas’ all-time favorite players
APRIL 16, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas lists Maradona, Tab Ramos among influential players in his life | FOX SOCCER
APRIL 3, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: Beckham not used to pushing ‘products that fail’
MARCH 11, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: Inter Miami’s success or failure tied to David Beckham
MARCH 9, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas on his most memorable goal celebration
MARCH 4, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: MLS expansion teams struggle when ‘they choose not to compete’
MARCH 2, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas on Chicharito vs. Vela, MLS Cup and more in MLS predictions
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: ‘I’m glad’ new generation of MLS fans expects more
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: How should USMNT and USWNT divvy up payment pie?
FEBRUARY 17, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: Timmy Chandler shouldn’t get back in USMNT picture
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 Fox Sports
Chicharito clarifies ‘retirement’ comments after backlash | ALEXI LALAS’ STATE OF THE UNION PODCAST
JANUARY 24, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: Chicharito isn’t Beckham-level, but still an ‘undeniable star’
JANUARY 21, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: New USMNT GM McBride faces important Berhalter decision
JANUARY 14, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas to EPL coaches: Stop whining about holiday schedule
JANUARY 7, 2020 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: Do Liga MX/MLS have duty to help El Tri/USMNT?
DECEMBER 16, 2019 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas looks at U.S. Soccer’s negative public perception
DECEMBER 10, 2019 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: U.S. Soccer Federation needs to fight negativity
DECEMBER 9, 2019 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: Klinsmann remains polarizing American soccer figure
DECEMBER 2, 2019 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: ‘Let me know’ when USMNT results matter
NOVEMBER 18, 2019 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas could see Berhalter stepping down if U.S. loses to Canada
NOVEMBER 12, 2019 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: USMNT’s rematch vs. Canada the most important game in Berhalter’s career
NOVEMBER 11, 2019 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: No putting VAR genie back in the bottle now
NOVEMBER 5, 2019 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas to VAR critics: Adapt, or risk extinction
NOVEMBER 4, 2019 Fox Sports
Alexi Lalas: Time has come for USMNT to ‘say goodbye to romance’
OCTOBER 16, 2019 Fox Sports
