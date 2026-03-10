FIFA Men's World Cup
USA's 2026 World Cup Training Base Set To Be In Irvine, California
FIFA Men's World Cup

USA's 2026 World Cup Training Base Set To Be In Irvine, California

Updated Mar. 10, 2026 11:40 p.m. ET

The U.S. men's national team will train out of Great Park in Irvine, California, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

The location is about 45 miles from SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area, where the USA will have two of its three group-stage games. That includes the team's June 12 opening game against Group D opponents Paraguay. 

The park features 24 soccer pitches, plus several other athletic facilities. 

"The facilities are simply outstanding and will provide the perfect training environment for our team to prepare to be successful at the World Cup," USSF sporting director Matt Crocker, in a written statement, said of Great Park.

What is the United States' World Cup Schedule?

