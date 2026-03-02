The 2026 FIFA World Cup Is 100 Days Out! Here's What to Know

As the biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first tournament hosted by three countries — the United States, Mexico and Canada — with 48 teams competing across 16 host cities. Here's what you need to know about the tournament:

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

[WHEN AND WHERE: Full Schedule for 2026 FIFA World Cup]

Who Is Hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

For the first time ever, there will be three countries hosting the World Cup — the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Only once in the tournament's history have there been co-hosts, with the 2002 edition being held in South Korea and Japan.

Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area. Canadian cities, Toronto and Vancouver, will also host games with three Mexican cities — Monterrey, Guadalajara and Mexico City — also included.

For 2026, the majority of the 104 matches will be held in the U.S., with 78 games spread across 11 cities. Canada (two cities) and Mexico (three cities) will have 13 matches each.

Where is the 2026 World Cup Final being played?

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The venue, which opened in 2010 and is also known as MetLife Stadium, is the home of two NFL teams — the New York Giants and New York Jets. The 2026 World Cup final will take place on Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the USA's Schedule for the 2026 World Cup?

Christian Pulisic and the United States now know their path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after learning their group stage opponents, which stadiums they will play at and the times for the games.

Which Teams Have Qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

Of the 48 spots for the World Cup, 42 teams have qualified so far. The other six spots will be determined at the end of March via FIFA's intercontinental playoff (two spots) and UEFA's playoff (four spots) tournaments.

The list of the qualified teams by their groups is as follows: