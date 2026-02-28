Lamine Yamal Scores First Career Hat Trick For Barcelona In Win vs. Villarreal

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal scored the first hat trick of his career in a 4-1 win over Villarreal that moved his team four points clear at the top of La Liga on Saturday.

At 17 years, 230 days, Yamal is the youngest player to score his first hat trick in La Liga, according to Opta.

His haul included a brilliant solo effort that saw him beat a player as he cut in from the right wing and curl a shot high into the far corner.

Substitute Robert Lewandowski added Barcelona's fourth in stoppage time at Camp Nou.

Second-placed Real Madrid hosts Getafe on Monday with a chance to trim Barcelona's lead back to one point.

Also on Saturday, Inaki Williams equalized for Athletic Bilbao in a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano.

Later, fourth-placed Atletico Madrid visited Real Oviedo and could move level on points with third-placed Villarreal with a win.

Reporting by The Associated Press.