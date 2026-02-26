Barcelona, Netherlands Star Frenkie de Jong To Miss 6 Weeks With Right Leg Injury

Just as Barcelona coach Hansi Flick seemed to be navigating through a busy schedule with a nearly full complement of players, he has been hit with some bad news regarding Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch international was forced to withdraw from the team's latest training session after feeling significant discomfort. The club has now released an injury report to confirm the problem and how much time the midfielder will miss.

De Jong facing six-week layoff with muscular tear

The 28-year-old sustained a hamstring injury on Thursday and now faces a significant spell on the sidelines. It is a devastating blow for a player who recently re-affirmed his commitment to the Catalan giants, and this setback comes at the worst possible time for Barcelona. As the season enters its most critical phase across domestic and European competitions, Flick is left with a tactical headache to solve in the middle of the park.

Barcelona confirmed De Jong will miss six weeks in a statement: "First-team player Frenkie de Jong sustained an injury to the distal biceps of his right leg during this morning’s training session. Medical tests have confirmed that the expected recovery period will be approximately five to six weeks."

The matches De Jong is set to miss

De Jong will now be absent for a gruelling run of fixtures. The midfielder will miss some key games, including the high-stakes second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid. Furthermore, he will be unavailable for both legs of the Champions League round of 16, where Barca are set to face either Paris Saint-Germain or Newcastle United. In La Liga, the Blaugrana will have to navigate tricky encounters against Villarreal, Athletic Club, Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano without their primary deep-lying playmaker.

A major tactical setback for Hansi Flick

This injury represents a significant step backward for Flick. For the first time in months, with the exception of Andreas Christensen and Gavi, the manager had a full deck of cards to play with. The void left by De Jong is particularly frustrating because it comes just as the team’s midfield balance was beginning to look perfect following the return of Pedri. De Jong had recently found a rich vein of form, netting his first goal of the campaign during Sunday's 3-0 victory over Levante, but that momentum has now been unceremoniously halted.

Before Pedri's return against Levante, De Jong had been asked to shoulder an immense defensive and creative burden. He often operated as a lone pivot, supported by Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo, while also helping blood young talent like Marc Bernal. When Bernal played as the more positional midfielder, it allowed De Jong the license to drive forward into advanced areas - a role that suited his physical profile and ball-carrying ability. Now, Flick must re-evaluate his entire setup just as the team was developing a clear identity and a fluid style of play.

Managing the workload without the Dutchman

The return of Pedri was supposed to be the best possible news for the Barcelona captain, as the two have frequently demonstrated a telepathic understanding on the pitch. With De Jong now erased from the equation for the next six weeks, the pressure shifts significantly onto the shoulders of the Spain hero. Flick faces a delicate balancing act, especially with Pedri only just returning from a month-long injury layoff and not expected to play every minute of every game.

Flick’s tactical flexibility will now be tested like never before. The absence of De Jong leaves the team without its best transition player and a primary source of ball progression. Options like Marc Casado, and the versatile Eric Garcia may be drafted in to fill the gap, but none offer the unique blend of press-resistance and defensive coverage that the Dutchman provides.