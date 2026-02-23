Harry Kane Takes Barcelona Transfers Links 'As A Compliment'

Harry Kane has reacted to a surprising transfer claim from Barcelona presidential candidate Xavi Vilajoana, with the prolific Bayern Munich striker seeing a shock move to Camp Nou speculated on.

The England international is maintaining remarkable individual standards in German football, with contract extension talks being lined up at the Allianz Arena.

Barcelona presidential candidate wants Kane at Camp Nou

The 32-year-old frontman is tied to terms with the reigning Bundesliga champions through to the summer of 2027. It has been suggested that he could be freed from that agreement in the next recruitment window, with Bayern needing to decide whether they should cash in.

A switch to Spain has been mooted, with Vilajoana saying as part of his bid to seize control of La Liga giants in Catalunya: "We've already made some contact, and I think he's a player who would be a great fit, pending his contractual situation: it's Harry Kane.

"Kane is a centre-forward who would fit in perfectly with our style of play. He's a striker who is capable of dropping back to link up with his team-mates. He is also capable of playing as a pure No.9, a killer, a finisher. He is a player who brings mobility. He also performs well when teams sit deep. He would add a lot of value to Barcelona's game."

Kane reacts to Barcelona transfer talk

Kane claims to be unaware of any discussions taking place with the Blaugrana. He is pleased to hear that his skill set is so highly regarded by another European heavyweight, but insists that no transfer plans have been drawn up.

He said when asked about links to Barca: "I haven’t heard anything about it. My father and brother handle everything, but they haven’t said anything to me. As I’ve already said, I’m very happy here at Bayern. I’m focused on this season and my time at Bayern. I take it as a compliment."

Bayern planning contract extension talks

It was revealed at one stage that £57 million ($77m) release clauses exist in Kane’s contract. Bayern’s supervisory board member Uli Hoeness has since told Bild: "I'd like to make that clear. Harry is a stroke of luck for us. Because his release clause for the summer of 2026 has now expired and his contract runs until summer 2027, we are currently under no pressure."

Senior figures in Munich have revealed that contract talks are being planned with Kane. Sporting director Christoph Freund has said: "He still has a year-and-a-half left on his contract. He feels extremely comfortable here. We're not stressing about it. He should continue as he is and continue to feel so comfortable with his family in Munich. Then he can stay in Munich for a long time."

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus believes that a deal will be done. He has told Sky Sports Deutschland: "I don't believe he'll leave Bayern. Money isn't his top priority; it's feeling comfortable – with the coaches, his team-mates, and his family.

"He's settled in well with his children. Bringing his family along is a huge step. I have the feeling that money isn't what matters to him. In Saudi Arabia, he'd probably earn three or four times as much. I'm convinced that Harry Kane will extend his contract with FC Bayern."

Kane chasing down Lewandowski goal record in the Bundesliga

Kane’s fellow former Tottenham and England star, Danny Murphy, told GOAL recently when asked whether a move away from Bayern should be considered: "The thing that is always difficult when you get older is to think too far ahead because we’ve all been there when the body doesn’t work the same. If I was around Kane and had any influence on him, I wouldn’t be encouraging him to go anywhere because at the moment, in this Munich team, they look like they have got a real chance in the Champions League. He is playing as well as we have ever seen him play. Why would you want to upset that?"

Kane bagged a brace in his latest appearance for Bayern - a 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt - and has now recorded 28 Bundesliga goals across the 2025-26 campaign. He is chasing down Robert Lewandowski’s single season record of 41 efforts and has 11 games left to take in this term.