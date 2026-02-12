Ex-Premier League Star Raheem Sterling Joins Dutch Powerhouse Feyenoord

Raheem Sterling has joined Feyenoord as a free agent. The former Chelsea and Arsenal star has headed to the Netherlands to link up with Robin van Persie, who is currently managing the Dutch giants.

Where has Sterling gone?

The former England international has joined Feyenoord in a shock move, the Dutch club have confirmed. The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea ace is aiming to rebuild a career that has stalled in recent years. Sterling was released by the Blues earlier this year, with the two sides coming to an agreement that has allowed the winger to seek pastures new.

Their brief statement upon his exit read: "Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as our player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City.

"We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career."

Mighty downfall from when he signed

Signed by Thomas Tuchel, the now-England manager expressed his excitement at landing the ace in 2022. In total, he played 81 times for the club, scoring 19 goals and registering 15 assists.

Tuchel said upon his arrival: "It was the number one priority and we are very excited and super happy that we could make it happen. He's a big improvement to our squad and is exactly what we were looking for in terms of age, experience, and style of play.

"Once the players arrive these days in a situation where they only have one year [left on their] contract, there's always room for negotiation and possibility. We went for it. We could convince him very quickly. He was convinced, he did everything that was needed to do, we gave our best to make it happen. It's a perfect fit.

"He gives us a lot of flexibility, mobility and attacking options at the front."

Sterling's short-term deal

The Englishman has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season at Van Persie's side. The club currently sit second in the league table but league glory seems a long way off; they are 17 points behind PSV Eindhoven at the top of the table.

Van Persie did play against Sterling during his career, but they did not line up together. Ajax were also said to be interested but Feyenoord have managed to secure his signature.

What next?

Feyenoord play Go Ahead Eagles this weekend, in what could be Sterling's debut. He has played for four of the biggest clubs in the Premier League — Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City — and is now ready to rebuild his career in Holland.

Van Persie has explained City boss Pep Guardiola's influence on his methods, telling the Guardian: "I had lunch with him, there were a couple of water bottles on the table and he was shuffling them, saying: ‘He moves in here and he moves right. He should go, he should commit, he should come out.’ And he was moving his leg like this... And he was talking about connections on the pitch. I arrived quite tired after a long day but I was buzzing. Watching the coaching, he was on Kevin De Bruyne, sharp as a knife. It gave me energy. And my friend, who knows him better, said to me afterwards: ‘This is the only way if you want to be a coach at this level.’ And I was thinking: ‘How can I give everyone from the washing lady to the director the feeling they have such an important impact on the club, that we are doing this together?’"