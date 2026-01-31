Real Madrid? PSG? Argentina's Enzo Fernandez Eyes New Chelsea Deal Over Move

Enzo Fernandez is reportedly among a group of Chelsea players who feel their recent performances should prompt fresh talks about a new contract. The Argentine has been linked with interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain but he still has more than six years on his current deal. Blues boss Liam Rosenior is keen to retain the midfielder but whether he stays at the club next season remains to be seen.

Rosenior wants Enzo to stay

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Chelsea midfielder Fernandez was 'considering his future' at the club following the departure of head coach Enzo Maresca. The 25-year-old has been linked with Madrid and PSG but new boss Rosenior is intent on retaining the Argentina international.

Last week, former Hull City manager Rosenior said on the speculation surrounding Fernandez: "It means nothing to me. When you’re a world-class player, there’s always going to be speculation that you can’t control. He’s a Chelsea player. He’s very important to me. I think we’re going to have a really good, hopefully winning relationship in the short term and the long term."

Enzo wants new Chelsea deal

In 2025, Fernandez scored 11 goals and added eight assists. The former Benfica star also ranked top among his Chelsea team-mates for chances created and successful passes, highlighting his importance to their attack. Now, BBC Sport states that Fernandez is among a contingent of Blues players that wants a new and improved deal. He is now represented by a new football agency featuring former PSG and Argentina player Javier Pastore, alongside established agent Matias Toranzo, and they have 'quickly made their intentions known to the club' about a new contract. Fernandez is said to admire Spanish giants Madrid but is less fussed about joining PSG. Chelsea remain 'relaxed' about any contract negotiations and have 'no intention' of selling the Argentine.

Enzo happy at Chelsea?

In midweek, Chelsea secured a top-eight spot in the league phase of this season's Champions League with a thrilling 3-2 win at Napoli. The Blues became the first team to defeat Antonio Conte's side at home since Lazio did in a 1-0 win in December 2024. Fernandez, who believes the west London team are on the up, scored from the spot in Chelsea's victory and cut a delighted figure afterwards.

He said: "It was a great match and we deserved to win. I want to thank my team-mates for today's victory and for their tremendous efforts in what is a very difficult stadium to come to. It had been a long time since Napoli had lost here and I'm very, very happy with the win and with qualification. As I’ve said, I think we're going from strength to strength. We're now in the last 16 and now we can look forward to the draw. We have a very good squad with good players, a great team, so we'll take it step by step but with a lot of confidence. Obviously, we're confident in our abilities, we're a great team and we're going to keep moving forward."

What comes next for Chelsea?

Chelsea, who sit fifth in the Premier League, are next in Premier League action on Saturday evening when they host a rejuvenated West Ham at Stamford Bridge. If results go their way, the Blues could rise to fourth in the table but if the Hammers win, they could cut the gap to 17th-placed Nottingham Forest to just two points. There are yet many more paths to tread for Chelsea as they eye a strong end to the season. Whether or not Fernandez will join them on that journey for the long haul is up in the air.