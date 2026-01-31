Liverpool To Inter Milan? Curtis Jones Could Make Surprise Move To Serie A Giants

Inter are reportedly in talks with Liverpool over a loan move for midfielder Curtis Jones. The Reds academy product is not a regular under manager Arne Slot and that has led to links with the Serie A giants. The 25-year-old's contract at Anfield runs until the summer of 2027, and now it seems the Merseyside outfit have a decision on their hands, with the deal potentially including a buy option.

Jones 'living the dream' at Liverpool

After making 46 appearances for Liverpool last season, 27 of which were starts, Jones seemed to finally become a key player at Anfield. He helped them win the Premier League title and racked up more games in a single campaign than ever before. And last June, the England international made it clear he didn't want to go anywhere.

He told GQ last summer: "I’m just trying to be a humble kid, living the dream. Scousers have this thing about them that we always have the best [front] out to everybody, so that’s helped me along the way. I still keep my Scouse ways in terms of how I go about things, how I portray myself, and the things that I want to do. I’m a star in the limelight but I want to give back. I’m humble, I don’t forget where I come from."

Jones to Inter?

This season, however, has not been as positive for Jones. He has made just 10 Premier League starts, and on 10 occasions, he has come off the bench as well. Now, Fabrizio Romano claims that talks have been held between Liverpool and Inter over a loan move with an option to buy Jones this summer. He adds that this is partly due to David Frattesi being linked with a switch to Nottingham Forest.

However, James Pearce of The Athletic has refuted this, saying it is "nonsense" and Jones is "not going anywhere".

Liverpool 'will keep Jones'

Despite Romano's assertions, The Times report that Liverpool 'will not sanction' the departure of any senior players before the winter transfer window shuts on February 2. That includes left-back Andrew Robertson, who had been credited with interest from Tottenham this month amid his efforts to get more game time before representing Scotland at this year's World Cup. Reports in Italy indicate Inter proposed a loan deal with a view to a €40 million (£34.5m) transfer, but sources at Inter accept the idea is a 'long shot'.

What comes next for Liverpool?

Jones will hope to feature in Liverpool's Premier League clash at home to Newcastle United on Saturday night. The Reds sit sixth in the table but if results go their way, they could go as high as fourth.

Incidentally, manager Slot said it is "fair" to judge him on how the Merseyside outfit do this season after winning the league last term. The Dutchman has been under increased scrutiny this season after watching his side put in some abject displays and be well off the pace in the title race.

"That is what you have to accept if you are a manager that is not winning enough games," he said. "I don’t know if that person is in here but he asked me a question if things have changed for managers now. Maybe that has changed for managers — that even if you have won something there is still room for criticism, which to a certain extent is normal because we are in a new season and I was the first to say to the players, ‘We have to forget last season.’ I think it is fair to judge me on this season and not on last season."

The league season goes ever on and on, and Liverpool must follow the path to victory if they can.