After Liverpool-to-Real Madrid Move, Is Trent Alexander-Arnold Already On The Outs?

Trent Alexander-Arnold's dream move to Real Madrid has quickly turned into a nightmare, with it being reported that the ex-Liverpool defender has been told to find a new club. The England international headed to Spain in 2025 after running down his contract at Anfield, but has found the going tough at Santiago Bernabéu and is being deemed surplus to requirements.

Dream transfer: Alexander-Arnold pushed for move to Madrid

Real paid a small fee for a player heading towards free agency last summer in order to bring him into their plans for the FIFA Club World Cup. Alexander-Arnold made his Blancos bow in that competition, with big things being expected of him.

The buccaneering 27-year-old established a reputation at Liverpool that saw him break the mould for full-backs. As comfortable flying forward and providing assists as he is tracking back, the Merseyside native changed how the modern game is played.

Real were understandably keen to acquire that skill set, with Alexander-Arnold tipped to slot seamlessly into their plans as another ball-playing option that could provide ammunition for fearsome forwards Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.

Written off: Real disappointed with Alexander-Arnold's contribution

Things have not played out as planned, with injury issues doing little to aid Alexander-Arnold’s cause. He has made just 11 appearances for Real this season, with the most recent of those coming on December 3.

According to El Nacional, the situation in Madrid has "reached breaking point". Interim Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa is said to have informed Alexander-Arnold that "he is not part of the team’s plans".

It is claimed that Alexander-Arnold’s "defensive fragility has been exposed" while offensively he has "not provided the imbalance or precision that was expected". Coaching staff at the Bernabeu believe that "the Englishman has never fully adapted", despite having fellow countryman and close friend Jude Bellingham alongside him.

Frozen out: Arbeloa will not play Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold stands accused of becoming "predictable" at both ends of the field, with Real ready to write off their experiment. Former head coach and fellow former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso had suggested that the energetic defender would be given time.

He said: "Trent is a top player, and we need him. It's his first year, and this adjustment period is normal. He's also demanding of himself, and we have to support him through this significant change."

Alonso has been relieved of his coaching duties, and Alexander-Arnold may soon follow him through the exits. That is because, as reported by El Nacional, "the club understands that his continuation makes no sense and that prolonging the situation would only harm the player and the team itself". It is claimed that a sale will now be sanctioned in the summer.

Arbeloa is said to have made Alexander-Arnold aware of that stance in "a frank conversation". Those talks are said to have made it clear that "for his own good, he must look for an exit in the summer market". Real Madrid’s current boss has stated that no game time will seen under his tutelage. It is pointed out that this is not a "disciplinary decision, but a purely sporting one".

What next for Alexander-Arnold? Return to Liverpool mooted

Alexander-Arnold is considered to be in need of a "less demanding context, where he can regain confidence and continuity". He is aware that his time in the Spanish capital has been a "failure" and that "continuing on the bench for another year would only make his situation worse".

His representatives are said to be "working on possible destinations to relaunch his career" as Real Madrid "want to close the chapter as soon as possible". Alexander-Arnold may have already taken in his final appearance for the club, with Arbeloa refusing to reassess his plans.

A brutal decision has come at the worst possible time for Alexander-Arnold, as he had worked his way back into the England squad. His qualities were expected to serve Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel well heading towards the 2026 World Cup. There now appears to be little chance of selection for that tournament being secured.

A hasty return to the Premier League is now being speculated on for Alexander-Arnold, with it suggested that he could retrace steps to Liverpool. He tarnished his reputation in the eyes of some supporters when pushing for an exit, but may be offered the opportunity to rebuild bridges in familiar surroundings.