UEFA Champions League
Champions League Play-Off Draw: Mourinho Will Return To Bernabeu For Real Madrid Rematch
UEFA Champions League

Champions League Play-Off Draw: Mourinho Will Return To Bernabeu For Real Madrid Rematch

Published Jan. 30, 2026 8:20 p.m. ET

Real Madrid faces an immediate rematch with Benfica after the teams were drawn together in the Champions League playoffs on Friday.

Benfica beat Madrid 4-2 on Wednesday to deny the 15-time European champion direct qualification to the round of 16 and force it into the uncertainty of the playoffs.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain must also take that route and faces an all-French showdown with Monaco. And this season's surprise package, tiny Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt, will play last year's beaten finalist Inter Milan.

The winners of the two-legged playoffs will advance to the round of 16, where Madrid may yet face another showdown with Manchester City.

Mourinho's Bernabeu return

(Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images)

The draw means former Madrid coach Jose Mourinho will return to the Bernabeu with Benfica after pulling off a stunning win in the final round of the league phase, which included a goal from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the eighth minute of added time.

Leading 3-2 after the 90-minute mark, Benfica needed another goal to climb into the playoffs on goal difference. It managed that in the most dramatic fashion when Ukranian keeper Trubin headed in the crucial goal.

Defeat saw Madrid — which had started the match in third place — drop out of the top eight, which directly advance to the round of 16.

Mourinho — a two-time Champions League winner — will have the chance to inflict more pain on his former club, which let go of coach Xabi Alonso last month and has turned to Alvaro Arbeloa to try to salvage the season.

PSG, which won the Champions League in such thrilling style last season, will have to take the long way round in its defense of the trophy. It plays a Monaco team that is nine places and 21 points below it in the French league.

PSG’s triumph last year also saw it advance via the playoffs.

Bodø/Glimt has been the story of this season’s competition so far after back-to-back upsets against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid to reach the playoffs on its debut in European club soccer's biggest competition. And it will present a major threat to Inter's hopes of progressing.

Champions League playoffs draw

  • Benfica vs. Real Madrid
  • Bodø/Glimt vs. Inter Milan
  • Monaco vs. Paris Saint-Germain
  • Qarabag vs. Newcastle
  • Galatasaray vs. Juventus
  • Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid
  • Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta
  • Olympiakos vs. Bayer Leverkusen

When will the playoffs take place?

The first legs will be played over Feb. 17-18.

The second legs over Feb. 24-25.

Teams qualified automatically to the round of 16

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon, Manchester City.

Europa League draw

The Europa League final this season is in Istanbul, but Nottingham Forest will take an early journey to the Turkish city after being drawn against Fenerbahce in the playoff round. Scottish champion Celtic plays Germany's Stuttgart, while Spanish club Celta Vigo faces Greek team PAOK, and Lille of France takes on Red Star Belgrade of Serbia.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'Once In A Lifetime': Benfica Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin Sends Fans Into Frenzy With Goal

'Once In A Lifetime': Benfica Goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin Sends Fans Into Frenzy With Goal

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes