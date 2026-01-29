What Champions League Record Do Marcus Rashford, David Beckham Share?

Marcus Rashford joined Manchester United legend Sir David Beckham in an exclusive goal club after scoring a stunning Champions League free-kick for Barcelona. The England international forward is continuing to enjoy a productive loan spell with La Liga giants. His latest strike for them allowed the 28-year-old to match a record held by Three Lions icon Beckham.

Loan moves on the back of Man Utd struggles

Rashford came through the same youth system at Old Trafford as former England captain Becks. A senior breakthrough was made while still in his teens, with the expectation being that he would - like fellow winger Ryan Giggs - go on to become a one-club man.

After hitting 30 goals in the 2022-23 campaign, Rashford was rewarded with a lucrative new contract. Those terms were intended to keep him in Manchester as major honours were chased down with the Red Devils.

A surprising dip in form led to Rashford slipping down the attacking pecking order at United, with a loan spell at Aston Villa being sanctioned in January 2025. Having briefly rekindled a lost spark there, Barcelona came calling in the summer transfer window.

Rashford jumped at the chance to join Lamine Yamal and Co at Camp Nou, and has fared admirably across his stint in Spain. His ninth goal for Barcelona was recorded when facing FC Copenhagen in European action.

Rashford matches Beckham in the Champions League

Hansi Flick named Rashford among his substitutes in that contest, but introduced the jet-heeled forward with 18 minutes remaining. That was enough time for the finishing touches to be put on a 4-1 win.

A free-kick was swept over the wall and into the bottom corner from 20 yards out in the 85th minute. Rashford was all smiles when wheeling away in celebration, with it later being revealed that he had emulated an achievement of fellow United academy graduate Beckham.

Rashford is now one of just two English players to have scored a direct free-kick for two different teams in the Champions League. Beckham was the first to post that feat after leaving United for Real Madrid - with his CV littered with spectacular set-piece goals.

Barcelona have permanent transfer option

A permanent move to Barcelona has been mooted for Rashford, with a purchase option included in his loan agreement. Blaugrana boss Flick has been impressed by the England star’s attitude, having previously seen that questioned in the Premier League.

The German tactician has said: "Marcus' performances have been really good until now, so we have to manage it, but it's [sporting director] Deco's job to do things for next season. We have to wait. We have months to go.

"For me, of course with Marcus we have a player on the top level, but also with our situation, and what I appreciate a lot from him [is his desire to be here]. This is what I want to say to young players from La Masia: We are Barca and we are one of the best teams in the world. We give them the opportunity to train with us, to grow, to train with the best players in the world, the support and the confidence.

"If you want to play with Barca, then it has to be 100% with your whole heart. This is what I want to say to everyone: 100%. These colours, you have to live for them. All the others, I don't want."

Could Rashford return to Man Utd?

It is considered to be highly unlikely that Rashford will return to Old Trafford, even after the sacking of Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim — the man that sanctioned his departure. Michael Carrick is currently calling managerial shots on an interim basis.

Ex-Premier League and England star Danny Murphy has told Boyle Sports: "I don't think Michael Carrick, or whoever gets the job, will be able to influence the club to change their approach on Rashford. I think he's had his chances and opportunities. Also, the fanbase has generally turned on him a little bit.

"I think he's too far gone. Even if he doesn't get the Barcelona move, a move somewhere else will benefit him. He looks like he's playing with freedom. I even saw him come off the bench against Real Madrid, and he looked so sharp, expressing himself and appearing like a different player. I think his days at United are over, regardless of who is in charge."