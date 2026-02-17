UEFA Champions League
USA's Folarin Balogun Scores First-Half Brace Against PSG In Champions League
UEFA Champions League

USA's Folarin Balogun Scores First-Half Brace Against PSG In Champions League

Updated Feb. 17, 2026 4:16 p.m. ET

American forward Folarin Balogun took less than one minute to give Monaco the lead against Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League playoff on Tuesday, and added a second goal less than midway through the first half.

There was only 55 seconds on the clock at Stade Louis II when Balogun headed in a precise cross from the left by Aleksandr Golovin.

Balogun scored again to make it 2-0 in the 18th when PSG lost the ball and Maghnes Akliouche threaded a fine pass behind the defense for Balogun to fire confidently past hesitant goalkeeper Matvei Safonov.

PSG was under some pressure heading into the game after a sixth defeat of the season on Friday led to an outburst by star striker Ousmane Dembele questioning the attitude of his teammates.

The return leg is next Wednesday at Parc des Princes, with the winner advancing to the last 16.

PSG beat Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the playoffs last season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

