USA Midfielder Malik Tillman Bags First-Half Brace For Leverkusen In Champions League
United States midfielder Malik Tillman scored an unusual though smart goal to give Bayer Leverkusen an early lead in the Champions League against Villarreal on Wednesday, then added a second to make it 2-0.
Leverkusen started play 20th in the 36-team standings, needing a win both to ensure a top-24 finish that qualifies for the knockout phase and also help rise into at least 16th place that will mean being seeded Friday in the playoffs draw.
Tillman ran across the penalty area and blocked Villarreal goalkeeper Arnau Tenas' attempted pass out of the six-yard box in the 12th minute and the ball bounced into the net.
The 23-year-old Tillman was mostly facing away from the Villarreal goal and trying to retain his balance when the ball crossed the line for a 1-0 lead.
His second came in the 35th with a low right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
