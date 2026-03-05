FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Why Colombia Belongs In the Top 5
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Why Colombia Belongs In the Top 5

Published Mar. 5, 2026 6:25 p.m. ET
Alexi Lalas
Alexi Lalas
Soccer Analyst

Are South American teams going to dominate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Maybe not all of them, but it would not be surprising to see two of CONMEBOL's best in the tournament's semifinals. Here are my full power rankings with less than 100 days until the first game on June 11: 

#10 United States
previously unranked
FIFA Rank: 15

You know, you love them (or at least you know them; I love them): the USA. It’s not crazy to put USA here in the top-10. In the FIFA Rankings, the U.S. is at 15th, but again, this isn’t just a World Cup; it’s a home World Cup and I think that is relative to the fact that they are going to find some magic, being the host and playing in a home World Cup, more than our friends in the north, Canada, and our friends to south, Mexico.

#9 Germany
previously unranked
FIFA Rank: 10

It’s still Germany. This isn’t the greatest German team, but Germany and Germans: they find a way in big moments to be big, and I think they’re going to be big here.

#8 Morocco
previously unranked
FIFA Rank: 8

Morocco, everybody’s darling over the past couple of cycles. Men, women, all ages — there’s something in the water over there and I think that will continue.

#7 Brazil
previously unranked
FIFA Rank: 5

I often times have been much more bullish about the Brazilian team than my "State of the Union" my co-host  David Mosse, although he’s coming around a little as of late.

#6 Portugal
previously unranked
FIFA Rank: 6

We’re keeping an eye on Cristiano Ronaldo and a possible injury; who knows if that plays into it. We’ve talked so much about the depth that Roberto Martinez has at his disposal with this Portugal team but also the dynamic that he has to deal with in Cristiano Ronaldo.

#5 England
previously unranked
FIFA Rank: 4

I could have put England higher, but I put them at No. 5, and they should thank me because they don’t want any pressure. I do think they will wilt and fold under pressure, so I’m going to put them in at No. 5. Still, this a very good England team and you know it pains me to say that.

#4 Argentina
previously unranked
FIFA Rank: 2

While this is a great Argentina team and they’re the defending champions, a repeat hasn’t been done since back in the 60s and I think it’s going to be very, very difficult to do.

#3 Colombia
previously unranked
FIFA Rank: 14

Everybody’s darling, Colombia. They’re a great team and I do think that the South American teams will have an advantage playing in North America and specifically playing in the U.S. as we’ve seen before in the Copa América. I just feel like they’re comfortable and maybe more so than other teams. I think South America is going to have a big World Cup.

#2 France
previously unranked
FIFA Rank: 3

Now you’re getting to your usual suspects, your elite teams. You can interchange France and Spain, but I’m going to put France at second.

#1 Spain
previously unranked
FIFA Rank: 1

That means the aforementioned Spain comes in at No. 1. This is my power rankings. If you don’t like my power rankings, get your own.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: A Mexico Icon, An Epic Move. The 'Cuauhtemiña' Hops Into Top World Cup Moments

A Mexico Icon, An Epic Move. The 'Cuauhtemiña' Hops Into Top World Cup Moments

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes