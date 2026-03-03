Al Nassr Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Is Out Indefinitely With Hamstring Injury

Al-Nassr have been rocked by the news that captain Cristiano Ronaldo has sustained a significant muscle injury following their recent Saudi Pro League outing. The veteran forward was forced off late in the game during his side's victory over Al-Fayha, leaving the pitch in visible discomfort.

The timing of the setback is particularly sensitive given the escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, which have sparked intense speculation regarding the 41-year-old's immediate future in the Middle East.

Ronaldo sidelined: Al-Nassr confirm hamstring injury

The Saudi giants officially confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday, revealing that their star man has already begun the recovery process. In a statement released through their official channels, the club noted: "Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al Fayha. He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day." While Al-Nassr provided details on the nature of the injury, they stopped short of putting a definitive timeline on his return to competitive action.

The details of Ronaldo's injury setback

Ronaldo’s injury occurred during the closing stages of the clash with Al-Fayha on February 28. Despite Al-Nassr securing three points, it was a frustrating night for the Portuguese icon, who earlier missed a penalty in the 12th minute of the contest. He was eventually replaced by Abdullah Al-Hamdan in the 81st minute after signalling to the bench. This physical blow comes at a crucial period for the club as they look to maintain their slender lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings.

The leading scorer in the division, who has plundered 21 goals this term, is now a major doubt for upcoming fixtures. Al-Nassr are scheduled to face Neom SC and Al-Khaleej in the league in March, but the captain's availability is shrouded in uncertainty. Furthermore, his participation in Portugal’s international friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT later this month is now at risk. Fans are waiting to see if the legendary striker can recover in time for the business end of the domestic campaign.

Rumours of a hasty Saudi departure

Beyond the medical concerns, sensational reports have emerged suggesting that Ronaldo may have left the country entirely. Following a drone attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, flight tracking data revealed that Ronaldo’s luxury private jet departed Saudi Arabia for Madrid in the middle of the night. This has led to mounting questions about whether the former Real Madrid star has sought safe haven in Europe with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and their five children amidst the rising instability.

However, contrary to reports of a permanent "fleeing," some sources close to the situation suggest the movement of the aircraft does not necessarily mean the player has abandoned his contractual obligations. Reports elsewhere indicate that claims suggesting he has fled are wide of the mark and that Cristiano is undergoing treatment at Al-Nassr training ground following the issues in his last game. The mixed signals have left supporters on edge as they attempt to separate transfer gossip from the reality of the security situation.

Fixtures postponed amid regional tension

The sporting calendar in the region has already been disrupted by the external environment. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently announced that several high-profile matches, including Al-Nassr’s Champions League 2 clash against Al Wasl, would be delayed. "In light of the developing situation in the Middle East, the Asian Football Confederation has confirmed that the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 Round of 16 first-leg matches in the West Region, originally scheduled for March 2-3, 2026, will now be rescheduled," the governing body confirmed in an official statement.

As the AFC continues to "closely monitor this rapidly evolving situation," the safety of players remains the top priority. For Al-Nassr, the postponement of these fixtures provides a small silver lining, as it allows more time for their captain to focus on his rehabilitation without missing further knockout matches.