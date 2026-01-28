Liverpool Secures Top-3 Seed In Champions League Knockout Phase With 6-0 Thrashing

Liverpool may be struggling in the Premier League, but they're a very different side in the Champions League, as they underlined on Wednesday by storming straight into the last 16 of the competition by hammering Qarabag 6-0 at Anfield. With the Reds' defensive injury crisis having worsened in Saturday's shocking defeat at Bournemouth, the last thing head coach Arne Slot needed was Jeremie Frimpong hobbling off with what looked like his third hamstring injury of the season after just two minutes of play on Merseyside.

However, that was the one negative on an evening full of positives for the under-pressure Dutch coach. Alexis Mac Allister, who has looked a shadow of his usual self this season, bagged a brace and could have had a hat-trick by the end, Mohamed Salah scored for his club for the first time since November 1 with a fine free-kick, while Virgil van Dijk went some way towards making up for his mistake at the Vitality Stadium at the weekend with a hat-trick of assists (even if two of them weren't really intentional!).

A smiling Slot was also thrilled with the performances of in-form forward duo Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, who both netted in what was a morale-boosting win ahead of Saturday's must-win Premier League meeting with Newcastle.

GOAL rates all of the Liverpool players on show at Anfield as the Reds claimed third place in the Champions League league phase in emphatic fashion ...

Goalkeeper & Defense

Alisson Becker (6/10):

With Liverpool comfortable for the most part, Alisson was rarely called into action. When he was, he dealt easily with the danger.

Jeremie Frimpong (N/A):

Forced off less than four minutes into the game with yet another injury. A disaster for the Dutchman and his team.

Ryan Gravenberch (7/10):

Moved back into the centre of defense with Gomez injured and Konate still unavailable for personal reasons and defended well. Unsurprisingly also regularly brought the ball out of defense to good effect — although he might not get away with that against stronger sides.

Virgil van Dijk (8/10):

The captain's early attempt on goal enabled Mac Allister to open the scoring, while Ekitike's solo strike came from his punt upfield. However, there was northing fortuitous about his assist for Chiesa, with the centre-back getting forward late on to leave the Italian with a simple finish. More importantly, though, Van Dijk was back to his usual dominant and composed self at the back.

Andy Robertson (7/10):

Recalled to the starting line-up amid rumours that he might join Tottenham before the close of the winter window and did a fine job at left-back. Won plenty of possession and also got forward whenever the opportunity presented itself. Still plenty to offer Liverpool.

Midfield

Alexis Mac Allister (8/10):

Broke the deadlock with a back-post header and struck again when the ball broke nicely for him in the area. Obviously, the quality of the opposition must be taken into account, but it was encouraging to see Mac Allister looking like his old dynamic self.

Dominik Szoboszlai (8/10):

Deployed in a deeper midfield role but still offered plenty going forward - which was hardly surprising given the quality of the opposition - while his set-pieces also caused problems. Wherever he plays these days, he's the beating heart of this team, with his relentless running and invaluable ability to regain possession.

Florian Wirtz (7/10):

Took his goal very well, which only served to underline just how much confidence he's now playing with after a slow start to his Liverpool career. Of course, Slot will probably be just as happy with the German's work-rate, as Wirtz was constantly hassling and harrying Qarabag defenders.

Attack

Mohamed Salah (7/10):

Saw plenty of the ball in the first half but nothing he tried really came off for him until he found the top corner with a fantastic free-kick just after the break. Salah getting back among the goals is a huge boost for Slot's side going into the decisive part of the season.

Hugo Ekitike (8/10):

After whipping one low strike wide early on, the Frenchman with the fast feet teed up Wirtz to make it 2-0 just 20 minutes in. He then got the goal his creativity and energy deserved when he latched onto a clearance from Van Dijk before slipping the ball past a Qarabag defender and then firing it through the legs of the goalkeeper. It was just a perfect illustration of what Ekitike is all about.

Cody Gakpo (6/10):

Heavily involved and linked well with Robertson at times, but he just could not get on the scoresheet no matter how hard he tried.

Subs & Manager

Wataru Endo (7/10):

Came on for the unfortunate Frimpong and the Japan midfielder did very well indeed as a makeshift right-back. Clearly not a proper long-term solution to Liverpool's problem position, but such a useful player to have in the squad.

Trey Nyoni (6/10):

Introduced in place of Ekitike midway through the second half.

Rio Ngumoha (6/10):

Part of a double-substitution with Nyoni and showed off his skills without managing to deliver and end product.

Federico Chiesa (7/10):

Replaced Gakpo for the final stages and got himself on the scoresheet in the dying seconds by tucking away a pass from Van Dijk.

Amaro Nallo (6/10):

Sent on with 15 minutes to go and managed to make it to the end of the game without being sent off. A huge boost for the youngster!

Arne Slot (7/10):

Almost a perfect evening for Slot. Picked a very strong, attacking team and they rewarded him with a resounding win that will quell some of the speculation surrounding his future. However, the loss of Frimpong means he no longer has a single fit senior right-back in his squad!