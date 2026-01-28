UEFA Champions League
GOALIE GOAL! Benfica Keeper Secures Club's Spot In Champions League Knockout Phase
UEFA Champions League

GOALIE GOAL! Benfica Keeper Secures Club's Spot In Champions League Knockout Phase

Updated Jan. 28, 2026 5:23 p.m. ET

A goal from Benfica's goalkeeper made all the difference on the final day of the UEFA Champions League league phase on Wednesday.

In the 98th minute of Wednesday's match between Benfica and Real Madrid, Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a last-gasp header off of a corner kick to send his club through to the knockout phase and deny Madrid a top-eight seeding in the next round.

Benfica needed a goal to secure the last spot in the Champions League knockout phase to break the tie in goal differential with French club Marseille. Meanwhile, a fourth goal against Madrid relegated them into a play-off spot in the knockout phase.

The Champions League knockout phase draw will take place on Friday, Jan. 30 in at 11 a.m.

