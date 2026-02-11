Tottenham Sack Thomas Frank Following Eight-Game Winless Run

Tottenham have taken the decision to sack manager Thomas Frank after a dismal run of eight games without a win. The Dane only took charge of the team in the summer but has overseen a dreadful campaign in the Premier League.

Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle saw Spurs booed off the pitch again by supporters and leaves the team just five points above the relegation zone.

Spurs sack Frank as manager

Frank's time at Tottenham is now over and the club are working through "contingency plans," according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. Spurs have made the decision in the wake of another damaging defeat, the team's 11th in 26 Premier League games this term, against Eddie Howe's Newcastle side. Frank arrived in north London in the summer, replacing Ange Postecoglou at the helm, and did manage to steer Spurs to an impressive fourth-place finish in the Champions League league phase. However, it's been a different story domestically, with Spurs yet to manage a single Premier League win so far in 2026.

Tottenham issue statement

The club confirmed the news in a statement that read: "The club has taken the decision to make a change in the men’s head coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today. Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary. Throughout his time at the club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."

Frank was 'convinced' he would stay

Speculation had been rife that Frank would be sacked after the defeat to Newcastle but he was adamant he was the right man for the job. Speaking to reporters afterwards, the Dane said he was convinced he would be in charge for his team's next match: "Yeah, I’m convinced I will be. I understand the question and I understand it’s easy to point on me but I also think it’s never only the head coach or the ownership or the directors or the players or the staff. It’s everyone."

Frank went on to add: "How convinced am I that I am the right man for the job? 1,000% sure. I am also 1,000% sure that I never expected us to be in a situation like this with 10 or 11 injuries. But I know when you need to build something and need to get through things, you need to show unbelievable strong resilience. You need to have a calm head and carry on I understand the mechanism in football [to sack the manager] – no doubt about that – but there are a lot of studies that [show] it is not the right thing to do. I know it’s the only movement they [the board] have, but there’s also plenty of situations where it’s not the right thing to do."

Frank's dismal record at Spurs

Frank signed a three-year contract at Tottenham after replacing Postecoglou, who left after winning the Europa League but guiding Spurs to their worst ever Premier League campaign as they finished 17th on 38 points last season. However, the north Londoners are now in the midst of another dreadful season in the English top flight. Frank leaves Tottenham after averaging just 1.12 points-per-game as boss in the Premier League (29 points in 26 games). This is the lowest rate of any Spurs manager with 5+ games in the competition, according to Opta.

Arsenal up next for Spurs

Spurs do not return to action in the Premier League until February 22nd, giving the club time to decide next steps after Frank's exit. Roberto De Zerbi has already been linked with the job, following his exit from Marseille in the wake of their 5-0 defeat to PSG. Tottenham's next game is a huge north London derby at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal.