Bruno Fernandes Surpasses David Beckham On Manchester United Milestone List

Bruno Fernandes has further cemented his status as a modern-day Manchester United legend, surpassing David Beckham in the club's history books after another stellar display against Crystal Palace. The Portuguese playmaker was the catalyst for a vital 2-1 comeback victory at Old Trafford, proving why he remains the heartbeat of the Red Devils' midfield. In a match defined by high stakes and historic milestones, Fernandes demonstrated the creative brilliance that has characterized his tenure in the North West since his arrival from Sporting CP.

Fernandes' penalty & assist lift United to third

The afternoon began with frustration for the home support as the Eagles took an early lead via Maxence Lacroix, threatening to spoil the atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second half when Matheus Cunha was brought down in the area by Lacroix. The resulting red card for the French defender paved the way for Fernandes to equalise from the penalty spot with a composed finish.

He then turned provider, delivering a superb assist for Benjamin Sesko to score the winner and secure a 2-1 comeback victory. This result lifted United to third place in the Premier League table with 51 points, 10 points behind leaders Arsenal and eight points off second-placed Manchester City. Crystal Palace remain in 14th position with 35 points.

Overtaking a Manchester United icon

While his composed penalty was crucial in turning the tide, it was Fernandes’ subsequent assist for Benjamin Sesko that produced a significant historical milestone. As per Opta, the United captain has now scored and assisted in 18 different Premier League matches for the club, overtaking David Beckham’s total of 17. He now trails only Wayne Rooney (35) and Ryan Giggs (22) in this impressive metric. Fernandes is also the first United player to reach 13 Premier League assists in a single campaign since Antonio Valencia in 2011-12.

Fernandes joins elite club

With his goal and assist in the same match, Fernandes has now become only the third player in Manchester United’s entire history to reach 100 goals and 100 assists for the club, joining club legends Ryan Giggs (168 goals and 274 assists) and Wayne Rooney (253 goals and 142 assists).

This remarkable achievement further underlines the immense impact Fernandes has had since his arrival at Old Trafford, establishing him as one of the most productive and consistent midfielders in the modern game and a true leader for the Red Devils.

The heart of Old Trafford

Since joining Manchester United in January 2020, Fernandes has developed into the pulsating heart of the club’s midfield. His commanding presence on the pitch now dictates how the team responds in the most critical moments. The 31-year-old captain continually lifts those around him with sharp, intelligent passes and imaginative creativity. His ice-cool penalty finish against Palace was a clear demonstration of the big-game temperament he has honed during his time in Manchester.

In 314 Premier League appearances, the Portuguese star has compiled a stunning record. Only Wayne Rooney reached 200 goal involvements in fewer games for the club. This rare blend of scoring and creating makes Fernandes an irreplaceable piece in Michael Carrick's current tactical setup.