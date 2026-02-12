Tuchel Sticks With England Through Euro '28 Despite Real Madrid, Man United Links

Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract with England that will keep him in charge of the Three Lions through to the end of a quest for European Championship glory in 2028. The new agreement has been confirmed ahead of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League draw, with the German tactician having snubbed interest from across Europe.

Tuchel signs new England contract until 2028

Ex-Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel took charge of England in January 2025 following a lengthy process to secure his signature. His initial deal was a relatively short one that would see him complete a World Cup cycle.

Faultless progress was made through qualification for the 2026 tournament, with the Three Lions considered one of the favorites to land a global crown on North American soil. Tuchel has been charged with bringing 60 years of international pain to a close for England’s men’s team and has now signed on with the Three Lions until 2028.

Tuchel linked with Man Utd, Tottenham and Real Madrid

Questions have, however, been asked about his future before a first trophy is chased down and a return to domestic coaching had been mooted. The 52-year-old is among those said to have been considered by Manchester United as they prepare to appoint a permanent successor to Ruben Amorim — with Michael Carrick in interim charge of the Red Devils for now.

Tottenham, who have sacked Thomas Frank, are also said to be admirers, while Real Madrid are another heavyweight outfit working under a caretaker coach — with Alvaro Arbeloa taking over from Xabi Alonso. Questions are being asked about whether Pep Guardiola will still be at Manchester City next season and if Luis Enrique will agree fresh terms at PSG.

The English Football Association is aware of those rumours and have moved to ensure that Tuchel remains at their helm heading forward, with a deal through to a "home" Euros in 2028 now signed, sealed and delivered.

Tuchel enjoying life in international football

Tuchel has spoken about his delight at putting pen to paper on a new contract. He said: "I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England. It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup. It is an incredible opportunity, and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud.

"I have had so much support from Mark, all my colleagues at the FA and from fans wherever I go that I did not hesitate when asked to continue in this dream job. EURO 2028 will be a very special tournament and, as a coach there is nothing more you want than to compete with the very best on the biggest possible stage."

Football Association CEO Mark Bullingham added: "I am delighted Thomas has committed to stay with us through to the Euros in 2028. He was the right person for the job when he joined us for the World Cup campaign, and has only strengthened his reputation across the qualifiers. We know the players are right behind him, and the togetherness within the group is there for all to see.

"There is simply no better candidate available in world football. With his big-game experience, knowledge and passion, he gives the squad the very best chance for success – this summer and with the once-in-a generation Euro being hosted on these shores in two years’ time.

"In Thomas, Anthony and the wider team, we have a perfect blend of English coaching and international expertise. Their full focus remains on doing as well as possible this summer, and by securing them early for 2028, we have taken away the potential distraction of contract renegotiations around the tournament."

Nations League draw and World Cup quest: England in 2026

He will be at the Nations League draw in Brussels on Thursday. England is in Pot Three there and will be paired with one of the top seeds - Portugal, France, Spain or Germany. The competition gets underway in September, with the finals taking place next summer.

The Times claims "winning it is among England’s ambitions and wanting Tuchel to be in charge of it is another factor in the FA’s thinking". He will, however, "be judged on his record in major tournaments, especially the World Cup." England have friendly dates with Uruguay and Japan to come in March.

They will then face New Zealand and Costa Rica in pre-World Cup games staged in Florida, before moving to a training base in Kansas City. Their bid for a global title will be opened against Group L rivals Croatia in Dallas on June 17. They then face Ghana in Boston on June 23 and Panama four days later in New Jersey.