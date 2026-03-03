Rodrygo Diagnosed With Season-Ending ACL Injury In Devastating Blow For Real Madrid, Brazil

Real Madrid suffered a catastrophic tactical setback after Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes was diagnosed with a severe anterior cruciate ligament tear.

The crushing news, confirmed by medical scans following their La Liga loss to Getafe, effectively ends his domestic season and tragically rules him out of the upcoming World Cup.

Devastating medical verdict confirmed

The worst possible fears have been confirmed for Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team. Rodrygo has suffered a serious injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He underwent extensive medical examinations on Tuesday morning to determine the extent of the knee problem sustained against Getafe. Following the assessment, the club released a formal update. "After the tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a rupture of the external meniscus of the right leg," the official statement read.

Cruel recurrence of misfortune for Rodrygo

The injury occurred just 11 minutes after he entered the pitch against Getafe. His knee appeared to buckle and get caught in the turf following a characteristic feint on the wing. While he managed to finish the game despite visible signs of pain, the subsequent evaluation revealed the true severity of the damage.

Rodrygo had only just returned to action after spending nearly a month on the sidelines due to a persistent bout of tendonitis. He was introduced in the 54th minute in an attempt to provide an attacking spark. However, as the final whistle blew, the 25-year-old was seen clutching his right knee before medical staff examined hi.

Arbeloa faces selection crisis

The timing of the injury could hardly be worse for Alvaro Arbeloa. The Spanish manager is already grappling with a mounting injury list in the final third of the pitch. With the grave nature of the knee injury confirmed, Real Madrid find themselves remarkably short of forward options ahead of their upcoming fixture against Celta Vigo.

According to Marca, the current state of the roster means Los Blancos are left with Vinicius Junior and young Gonzalo as the only recognised attackers available. Superstar signing Kylian Mbappe is currently unavailable through injury, while Mastantuono is set to serve a suspension following his recent red card.

Ancelotti’s dealt headache ahead of World Cup

The repercussions of this injury extend far beyond the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian national team manager, Carlo Ancelotti, must now prepare for the World Cup without one of his primary attacking weapons. For the player himself, the news is particularly cruel given the timing of the tournament and his personal aspirations on the world stage.

While the club will provide the best possible medical support, the recovery timeline for a combined ACL and meniscus tear typically spans between seven and nine months. This means Rodrygo will miss the crucial run-in for La Liga and the Champions League, facing a race against time to be fit for the 2026-27 pre-season.