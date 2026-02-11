Plan Pochettino? Spurs Reportedly Want Current USA Coach Back After 2026 World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in reappointing Mauricio Pochettino as head coach after sacking Thomas Frank. The club languish just outside the relegation zone, in 16th, just five points clear of West Ham United in 18th. They may have to wait until after the 2026 World Cup, however, to extricate Pochettino from his current job as the United States' men's national team manager.

Spurs' plan to bring Pochettino back

Per the Telegraph, Spurs want to reappoint Pochettino after the sacking of Frank, but face the prospect of having to wait until after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup. The Argentine's name was sung by Spurs fans during their defeat to Newcastle, having spent five years in charge between 2014 and 2019. He guided the club to the Champions League final and also oversaw more than one title challenge. In the final season at White Hart Lane, he guided one of the best Spurs teams of the modern era to an unbeaten campaign at home.

Per the report, the board in north London are aware of the strength of feeling towards the ex-Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss, but it is unclear if he would be willing to make the move were Spurs to endure the nightmare scenario of relegation to the Championship. Sources told the newspaper that Pochettino "would walk back to the club" if he were asked.

An interim until the summer?

Spurs may look to appoint an interim first, as Manchester United did when they hired Michael Carrick after sacking Ruben Amorim. A move for Robbie Keane, the club's former striker, has been considered, although he is currently under contract with Hungarian club Ferencvaros. He is seen as the "Carrick candidate", and the only internal option would be John Heitinga, who was appointed to Frank's staff last month. They are expected to pursue an external candidate, and that has left Heitinga's own future up in the air, but may be a boost to Keane's chances.

There is also reported to be interested in Roberto De Zerbi, the former Brighton boss who recently left Marseille. He only departed the French club this week, however, and it is unclear if he would be willing to step back into a dugout this quickly, or if he has been asked. There has also been interest in Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola, and Marco Silva previously.

Can Spurs survive?

Spurs issued a statement around Frank's departure, insisting that he would "leave today", instead of there being any claim of an exit by mutual consent, or a sacking.

They said: "The club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today.

"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.

"Throughout his time at the club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."

Spurs' form made it clear that Frank's role had become untenable; they have not won a league game in 2026, with their most recent victory on December 28, a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. They have 12 games of the season remaining and their next fixture comes against Arsenal, in what could be the first game for a new interim manager.

What comes next?

Spurs have announced that winger Wilson Odobert has been ruled out for the rest of the season after he tore his ACL against Newcastle. A vital clash with the Gunners follows. A victory would do Spurs the world of good, and also potentially throw a wrench in the Gunners' title push. Arsenal, of course, are top of the table, and Frank is said to have been somewhat obsessed with the club's north London rivals ahead of his sacking.