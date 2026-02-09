Premier League Winners And Losers: Manchester City Isn't Done Yet

Just when you thought Manchester City were dropping out of this Premier League title race for good, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland pulled them back in, leaving Liverpool shell-shocked and Arsenal nervously checking over their shoulders. City have never enjoyed playing at Anfield, but Sunday's was a performance like no other, with an outcome not seen since all the way back in 2003.

The last time City won at Anfield in front of fans, Maine Road was still their home stadium, Kevin Keegan was their manager and Peter Schmeichel was their goalkeeper. It is the only arena that Pep Guardiola fares worse at than the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and this might have been the coach's last-ever visit there if rumours that this is to be the coach's final season at City are to be believed.

If that turns out to be the case, then Guardiola could not have wished for a better final act. City played far better than they usually do when visiting the red half of Merseyside, but after bossing the first half, the visitors seemed to lose their grip on the game as the Reds rallied and took the lead through Dominik Szoboszlai's sizzling free kick.

It was the latest example of City fading in the second half, and their title hopes were disappearing too. But, inspired by a captain in Bernardo who never stopped believing and who pulled them back into contention with his 82nd-minute equaliser, City staged a late siege, sealed by a Haaland penalty and preserved by a wonder save from Gianluigi Donnarumma. And that's without mentioning the bedlam at the end which saw Rayan Cherki's goal from the halfway line ruled out and Szoboszlai subsequently sent off.

Guardiola was taunted by Liverpool fans in his last visit to Anfield, feeling the need to put six fingers up in response to remind his detractors how many Premier League titles he has won. He had the last laugh this time, though, and so too did Haaland, who scored for the first time at Liverpool's home in a City shirt. On a day of firsts for City, the club also did the double over Liverpool in the league for the first time since 1937.

Although the Reds might have forgotten what it was like to lose at home to City (apart from in the coronavirus-affected season), there was plenty of deja-vu about the manner of this defeat. It was the fourth time this season that Arne Slot's side have conceded a 90th-minute winner, already the joint-most by a team in a single Premier League campaign, and it leaves the Reds needing to stage a big turnaround of their own to prevent them ending up in the Europa League next season.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Anfield ...

WINNER: Erling Haaland

The last time Haaland scored at Anfield he was almost an unknown figure, a baby-faced 19-year-old with a military haircut, playing for Red Bull Salzburg. A lot has changed in his life since he scored in a 4-3 defeat for the Austrians back in the Champions League in September 2019, but Anfield must have felt like a fortress he would never penetrate again.

Haaland had lost on two of his three previous visits with City without scoring, and the game seemed to be following a familiar script when he missed an early one-vs-one with Alisson before his side fell behind with 16 minutes to go. But Haaland did not become the best striker in the world without being resilient, and he kept his faith and kept on fighting for every ball.

He out-jumped Ibrahima Konate to lay on the equalizer for Bernardo, and when he picked the ball up to take the penalty, he banished all thoughts of his previous trips to Anfield with City from his mind before firing into the bottom corner to spark wild celebrations.

LOSER: Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike went into this game as the in-form striker after his double against Newcastle the previous week earned him comparisons to Fernando Torres in his Anfield pomp. His name was also sung throughout by the home fans, but unfortunately for Ekitike, he failed the big test.

The France international was given a rough ride by Marc Guehi and thus struggled in the first half. He did, however, look reinvigorated for the second period as he emerged as the Liverpool player must likely to find a breakthrough. But he never did.

Ekitike missed two of Liverpool's best chances, curling wide of goal after the ball was worked to him at the back post before he got his angles wrong when Mohamed Salah set him up for a free header, nodding just wide of the far post.

Ekitike has had a strong first season at Liverpool, especially compared to his fellow new arrival Alexander Isak, but he has fallen short in the big games, having failed to score against any of Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid and now twice against City.

WINNER: Marc Guehi

In early September, Guehi underwent a medical ahead of a transfer to Liverpool. Six months later, he was playing at Anfield, but received boos every time he touched the ball from the home fans for ultimately joining City instead of the Reds.

Guehi's change of destination was not his choice, as his proposed move to Liverpool fell apart due to Crystal Palace blocking his exit. But Guehi always felt that he belonged on the biggest stages, and it was in this environment, in a pressure-cooker atmosphere and with the Premier League title still on the line, that he utterly thrived.

Guehi knocked away Liverpool's through-balls with ease from start to finish, frustrating Ekitike, Cody Gakpo and above all Florian Wirtz, from whom he made a brave diving block to keep out the German's shot. He also frustrated Mohamed Salah and the 57,000 Liverpool fans when he hauled the Egyptian down just outside the box, earning a yellow card when the crowd demanded a red.

It was the one occasion in which the England international made a misjudgement, and Guehi's near flawless performance underlined exactly what City have gained by signing him - and exactly what the Reds have missed out on.

LOSER: Alisson

Alisson's consistency had been one of the big reasons why City had only won once at Anfield under Guardiola, and never with fans present. But in the end, it was an uncharacteristic lapse from the Brazil goalkeeper which changed this game's trajectory.

Alisson had performed as we have all come to expect, smothering Haaland in the first minute of the game before later getting across his goal to catch Antoine Semenyo's effort.

His usual presence of mind, however, went out the window in added time when he came flying out of his goal and took out Matheus Nunes. The City right-back had an almost impossible angle and all Alisson had to do was stand up to him and let him touch it out of play. Instead, he made a reckless decision to challenge Nunes for the ball, which was on its way off the pitch, and got there hopelessly late.

It gave Liverpool the last thing they wanted: a free shot at goal from 12 yards out for Haaland, and the striker duly punished Alisson.

WINNER: Man Utd and Chelsea

Most Manchester United fans would find it hard to pick a side in this fixture between their two biggest rivals, but the late drama at Anfield would have been quietly celebrated by Red Devils supporters. In the space of eight minutes, United's two-point gap over Liverpool in the race for Champions League football widened to five.

Those of a Chelsea persuasion will also have been pleased by the outcome, as their one-point advantage over Arne Slot's side suddenly became a four-point difference.

Liverpool's late collapse should give United and Chelsea more belief that they can finish above the Reds and among the Premier League's top five, behind Arsenal, City and Aston Villa. United are in unstoppable form under Michael Carrick while Chelsea also seem refreshed by their change in manager, with Liam Rosenior having won all four of his Premier League matches since succeeding Enzo Maresca, too.

Last month, Slot brought up the fact that Liverpool were in the Europa League just two years in an attempt to show how far the Reds had come under his watch by securing their passage to the last 16 of the Champions League for the second year running. But on current evidence, his side are heading back into Europe's secondary competition.

LOSER: Arsenal fans

Arsenal's players have shown few signs that they are feeling the heat from City, responding to their recent defeat to United by easing to 4-0 and 3-0 wins over Leeds and Sunderland, respectively. Sunday's late show from City at Anfield does not necessarily mean that the Gunners are less likely to win their next league games at Brentford or Wolves, or even Tottenham.

But spare a thought for all those Arsenal fans who have recurring nightmares of City closing the gap on their team and overhauling them in the title races of 2022-23 and 2023-24. All Gunners supporters want is a little reassurance that this is going to be their year at last and that there are going to be no more nasty surprises.

City's last-gasp heroics, then, are only going to bring back bad memories and do bad things for their blood pressure.