Liverpool To Play Wrexham at Yankee Stadium as Part of U.S. Pre-Season Tour

Wrexham's incredible rise under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is set for its next blockbuster chapter.

The Championship outfit have announced a return to the United States for a high-profile pre-season tour in the summer of 2026. In a significant step up in competition, the Red Dragons will test themselves against three big names in English football, headlined by a mouth-watering clash against Premier League giants Liverpool.

Wrexham return to the States for 2026

The tour marks the club's third visit to the States following successful stints in 2023 and 2024. This time, the North Wales side will participate in the Summer Soccer Series, with a schedule that sees them travel across the East Coast. Fans in America are set to witness a unique spectacle as the documentary stars face off against elite top-flight opposition in iconic venues.

A showdown with the Reds at Yankee Stadium

The headline fixture of the tour will see Wrexham travel to New York to face Liverpool at the world-renowned Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 29. It represents a massive occasion for Phil Parkinson's side, pitting the global sensation of Wrexham against the historic pedigree of the Reds in one of the world's most famous sporting arenas. This match is expected to be the crown jewel of the trip, drawing massive crowds and global media attention.

Reflecting on the ambitious schedule, Wrexham manager Parkinson expressed his excitement about the level of competition. Parkinson stated: "We are all looking forward to returning to the US as part of our pre-season preparations. We have had terrific support on our last trips to the States, and we can’t wait to see our supporters out there again, while also playing against three quality opponents in matches that will play a key part in us getting ready for the 2026-27 campaign."

Tough tests against Leeds and more

Before the showdown in New York, the tour kicks off in Florida on July 25, when Wrexham take on Leeds at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Following the Liverpool game, the Red Dragons will conclude their American journey on August 2, in a familiar setting. They are slated to return to Philadelphia’s Subaru Park — the site of their 2023 clash with Philadelphia Union — to face Sunderland in the final leg of the tour.

The choice of Philadelphia holds special significance for the club, as it is the home city of co-chairman Rob Mac. By facing Leeds, Liverpool and Sunderland, Wrexham are ensuring their pre-season is spent against the highest possible calibre of opponent. Every team on the 2026 tour itinerary is currently competing in the Premier League, highlighting the immense growth and ambition of the Welsh club as they continue their climb up the pyramid.

Global expansion and World Cup fever

The timing of the tour is also strategic, coinciding with the massive football fever expected to grip the continent during the 2026 World Cup. Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson highlighted the importance of this window for the club’s growing international brand. Williamson said: "Wrexham in the USA 2026 takes us back to the United States for the first time since 2024 and in the same year the FIFA World Cup is being held in the States."

The CEO further emphasised the connection with the American fanbase, adding: "The tour provides a fantastic opportunity for our growing fan base, especially those living in the US, to follow the team in action across three high-profile matches. It is exciting to be playing in Florida and New York for the first time, and of course to be returning to Philadelphia, our co-chairman Rob Mac’s home city. The fact that we are playing Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland, all teams currently playing in the Premier League, promises three great occasions on big stages, and we look forward to seeing and meeting our fans there."