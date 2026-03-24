English Premier League
Mohamed Salah's Remarkable Career At Liverpool, Broken Down In Numbers
English Premier League

Mohamed Salah's Remarkable Career At Liverpool, Broken Down In Numbers

Published Mar. 24, 2026 7:21 p.m. ET

Mohamed Salah has announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of this season, bringing to a close a trophy-laden nine-year spell at the club.

Here's a by-the-numbers look at his time at Anfield.

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4

The number of Golden Boot awards won by Salah at Liverpool for being the top scorer in the Premier League, tied for the most with Arsenal great Thierry Henry. Salah's came in 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22 and 2024-25.

8

The number of major titles won by Salah at Liverpool: two Premier League, one Champions League, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

50 million

The fee, in U.S. dollars, Liverpool spent to sign Salah from Roma in 2017.

255

The number of goals Salah has scored at Liverpool, putting him third on its all-time list behind Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285).

435

The number of appearances made by Salah for Liverpool in all competitions.

Reporting by The Associated Press

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