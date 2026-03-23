Roberto De Zerbi Reportedly Negotiating Relegation Clause In Talks With Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Roberto De Zerbi as a primary target to take over the managerial reins.

The former Brighton and Marseille head coach is reportedly open to the move to north London. However, any potential deal hinges entirely on a massive caveat: Spurs must successfully fight off relegation and retain their top-flight status for next season.

Talks underway for Spurs job

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham have already held talks with De Zerbi regarding the permanent head coach position. The Italian tactician is currently out of work after departing from the French side by mutual consent in February. Spurs find themselves in a huge battle to avoid the drop after losing 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but they are actively planning for survival.

De Zerbi is also viewed as a potential candidate for Manchester United and Liverpool, should Arne Slot leave Anfield, but he is genuinely intrigued by the project at the club if they avoid Championship football.

The Times reports that there have been talks regarding De Zerbi taking over from Igor Tudor immediately, with a clause in the contract that would allow him to leave in the summer should they go down. However, Spurs have reservations over such a deal.

Tudor future remains uncertain

The managerial situation remains highly fluid, as Igor Tudor’s future as interim head coach was plunged back into doubt following the weekend's loss. Since taking charge, the Croatian has overseen seven matches, suffering five defeats and managing just one draw. His solitary victory,

De Zerbi's tactical evolution

The 46-year-old tactician has built a formidable reputation across Europe, particularly during his recent tenures at Brighton and Marseille. During his time on the English south coast, he oversaw 89 matches, securing 38 victories and subsequently took his expansive, attacking philosophy to France. Before his mutual departure in February, he managed 69 games across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit, boasting an impressive return of 39 wins. Despite a challenging final campaign that included 12 defeats in 33 matches, his high-risk style remains highly coveted.

What next in the relegation battle?

Returning from the international break, Tottenham face a daunting seven-game sprint to preserve their Premier League status. Sunday's damaging 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest leaves Spurs firmly entrenched in the battle to beat the drop, sitting in 17th place on 30 points from 31 matches. Their conquerors climbed to 16th with 32 points, while West Ham sit just one point behind Tottenham in 18th. The immediate path to survival begins at Sunderland, followed by a home clash against Brighton, before visiting basement side Wolves on 17 points. With Burnley also struggling on 20, Spurs must find form quickly.