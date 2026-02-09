USA Coach Mauricio Pochettino Still Dreams Of Winning Champions League, Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino has once again indicated that he wants to return to Tottenham as he claimed their recent achievements are "not enough" for a club of that stature.

Despite his current commitments with the United States national team, the Argentine said his ultimate ambition is to win the Champions League and Premier League.

The pull of London remains strong

Pochettino may be overseeing the development of football across the Atlantic, but his gaze remains fixed on the high-pressure environment of the Premier League. In a revealing interview on the High Performance podcast, the former Spurs boss has once again fanned the flames of a potential reunion with the club he led to the 2019 Champions League final. With Spurs currently navigating a difficult period under Thomas Frank, Pochettino’s public commentary on the club's "needs" feels like a deliberate signal to the hierarchy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Argentine spent five successful years in north London, fostering a deep emotional bond with the supporters that has never truly dissipated. While his subsequent spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea were met with mixed success, his time at Spurs remains the defining period of his managerial career. His latest comments suggest that he still views the club as his "home" in English football, and he appears increasingly vocal about what it will take for the Lilywhites to return to the top table of European football.

Europa League is 'not enough' for Spurs

Pochettino was characteristically blunt when discussing the level of success required at Tottenham. While the club went on to win the Europa League last season. the 53-year-old insists that the fans deserve significantly more. He argued that for a club with Tottenham’s infrastructure and following, the focus must be exclusively on the most prestigious prizes in the game.

"To win a Europa League, that the team won, is good, but it’s not enough," Pochettino asserted. "It is not enough to challenge for the Carabao Cup, or the FA Cup, or the Europa League, or the Conference League. It’s a club that should be, or needs to be because the fans, what they expect is, to be in the Champions League, fighting for the Champions League, trying to believe that you can win the Champions League and also fighting for the Premier League and believing that you can win the Premier League".

A hierarchy of trophies

Perhaps the most startling aspect of Pochettino’s interview was his admission regarding his own personal ambitions. For a man currently tasked with leading the United States into a home World Cup in 2026, many expected him to name the famous gold trophy as his ultimate goal. However, Pochettino bizarrely admitted that the daily prestige of the Premier League and the Champions League holds a greater allure for him than international football's greatest prize.

When the subject of which competition he most wants to win came up, his response was immediate and focused on the club game. "For me Champions League and Premier League," he revealed. "Of course the World Cup but Champions League and Premier League for me are things that I don't know how, but I will touch it for sure. I don't know which club".

Balancing USMNT duties with the Spurs shadow

Pochettino's comments place him in an awkward position with the US Soccer Federation. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, his admission that the Premier League is his primary obsession could be interpreted as a lack of focus on the monumental task at hand in North America. The USMNT hired Pochettino specifically for his "big-game" experience, yet his heart seems to be beating for a return to the weekly drama of the English top flight.

For Tottenham, the shadow of Pochettino remains a constant presence. As they struggle to climb the table and avoid the "relegation dogfight" mentioned by pundits like Wayne Rooney, the prospect of an experienced, beloved figure returning to steady the ship becomes more tempting by the day.