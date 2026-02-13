England Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Update on Jude Bellingham's Injuries

England manager Thomas Tuchel admits that Jude Bellingham faces a "race against time" when it comes to proving his fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The Real Madrid midfielder is nursing a hamstring injury picked up at club level. He has not been ruled out of March internationals, but may require his head coach with the Three Lions to make a selection based on reputation this summer.

Shoulder surgery & hamstring problem: Bellingham's fitness issues

Bellingham sat out England matches early in the 2025-26 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery last summer. The decision was taken to address a long-standing ailment, allowing the all-action 22-year-old to feel entirely comfortable in his body again.

That was the case when gracing La Liga and Champions League fixtures, with Bellingham moving through the gears as Real Madrid chase down more major honours at home and abroad.

Progress was, however, brought to an abrupt halt on February 1 when lasting less than 10 minutes of a Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano. Bellingham was forced from the field in tears after grabbing at his leg and crumpling to the turf.

It was initially suggested that a ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu would only be missing for around five weeks, which could bring him into contention for an international call-up in March. Reports in Spain are now suggesting that Bellingham could miss a couple of months.

Tuchel delivers update on injured Bellingham

Tuchel concedes that he may be without a talismanic presence when England line up against Uruguay and Japan, in what will be their final fixtures before a World Cup squad is named.

Three Lions boss Tuchel — who has committed to a new contract — said when asked about Bellingham at the UEFA Nations League draw: "The club [Real Madrid] is a bit more defensive on the outlook regarding the weeks of his recovery. Jude is pushing, and as we know him, he is determined and super professional.

"He will try everything to be with us in March. Of course, we are in contact. That is a normal thing to do, and we wish him all the best... Whatever we can do for him, we will help and support him. It is a little race against time."

The German tactician went on to say, with the March outings at Wembley giving him a chance to cast an eye on those on the fringes of his fold: "Personally, I am optimistic [about Bellingham's fitness]. But I am not sure."

Who is winning the race for England's No.10 spot?

Bellingham took his tally of senior international caps to 46 when figuring for England in the November clashes with Serbia and Albania. He faces fierce competition for a No.10 berth from the likes of Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Ex-England striker Michael Owen has told GOAL of the battle for playmaking spots in the Three Lions set-up and how Tuchel could get more than one creative influence into his starting XI: "I guess Morgan Rogers seems to be the favourite - he seems to be Tuchel’s favourite lately. He seems to like him.

"I would find a place for Jude Bellingham if he’s fit. He’s one of the world’s best players, not only England’s best players. A lot depends on whether Tuchel pushes one of those 10s out in a wider position to fit them in.

"Is there an obvious player on the left that is going to start? There are a few candidates. If two of these No.10s are playing exceptionally well, then could he push someone over onto that left side?

"If everybody is absolutely fit and flying, and playing at their best, then to me Jude Bellingham is the best player for that position in the country. But, there are a few ifs and buts before then."

England fixtures: World Cup opener on June 17

England are expected to call upon Bellingham regardless of whether he makes the March internationals or not, with there enough credit in his bank to justify receiving that call. The Three Lions have two games in Florida to take in, which will help to ready them for tournament competition, before a bid for World Cup glory is opened against Croatia on June 17.