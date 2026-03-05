USA Stock Watch: Diego Luna's Injury A Concern For World Cup Prospects?

Crunch time is coming. The start of this summer’s World Cup is less than 100 days away. It’s an exciting time, no doubt, but for players, these can be nervy days. Especially right now, given that the U.S. men’s national team hasn’t been together since November.

A lot has happened since then, and the upcoming March training camp – which features matches against Belgium (March 28) and Portugal (March 31) in Atlanta – is of the utmost importance because it's the last one before Mauricio Pochettino's final 26-man roster is announced.

Those who get called up in March will feel some relief, while those who don't will feel their stress levels rise. Here's who has improved their cases, who has work to do:

Stock Up

Johnny Cardoso, Midfielder, Atlético Madrid

(Photo by Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Cardoso made this list last week after scoring his first goal for the club. This week, he started and played 90 minutes in Atleti’s 3-0 loss to Barcelona. Despite the defeat, they advanced to the Copa del Rey final on 4-3 aggregate.

After battling injuries, Cardoso seems to finally be getting into a rhythm at a big La Liga club. He hasn’t played for the USA since last summer and hasn’t had a statement game to prove to Pochettino why he deserves a World Cup roster spot yet. But, perhaps his recent club performances and consistency might earn him a March call up.

Weston McKennie, Midfielder, Juventus

(Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

McKennie is no doubt the hottest USA player right now. Whether he’s scoring goals or showing off his versatility and playing different positions for coach Luciano Spalletti, his name is constantly making headlines. And he’s likely at the top of Pochettino’s list for March camp.

This week, McKennie signed a new deal at Juventus that keeps him with the Serie A club until 2030. McKennie will reportedly make $7 million per year – a well-earned deal given he’s scored eight goals so far this season.

"McKennie has been a powerful tool on both the right and left wings for [manager] Luciano Spalletti, winning the hearts of the fans, and he is now reaping the rewards of his daily hard work in training," Juventus said in a statement.

Antonee ‘Jedi’ Robinson, Fullback, Fulham

(Photo by Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It’s a relief for USA fans to see Robinson in the "stock up" section here. Robinson went 90 for Fulham in a 1-0 loss to West Ham on Wednesday – it was his first Premier League appearance since Feb. 1 (he started in a FA Cup match vs. Stoke City on Feb. 15). He’d been dealing with a minor ankle issue, which was concerning because Robinson had previously missed so much time after recovering from a nagging knee injury. But playing the entire match and not having to gradually build up fitness is huge.

Fulham next plays Southampton in a FA Cup match on Sunday.

Josh Sargent, Striker, Toronto FC

Finally, the saga is over. Sargent has left Norwich City and joined Toronto FC for a reported $22 million in fees. The striker signed a five-and-a-half year contract that will keep him with the MLS club through June 2031.

While the drama surrounding Sargent’s desire to move closer to family in North America is behind him, what’s still ahead is the fact that there’s not much time left to impress Pochettino. Sargent has had his chances, but has struggled to score goals for the national team.

Maybe if he can get off to a quick start in Toronto, things will be different? We'll see. His form may have dipped in the last month after he was demoted to train with the U21 team in Norwich while waiting for this transfer. Even so, it’s a net positive that he’s back in MLS ahead of a pivotal summer.

Stock Down

Diego Luna, Forward, Real Salt Lake

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/MLS via Getty Images)

Luna is still out with a knee injury and has not played in a match for his club yet this season. After a breakthrough season in 2025, Luna seemed like a lock to make Pochettino’s World Cup roster. He still should, but his availability for March camp will be key. RSL travels to Atlanta this weekend, so we’ll get a health update then.

Matt Turner, Goalkeeper, New England Revolution

(Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

Turner, who was the USMNT’s starting goalkeeper at the 2022 World Cup, lost his spot to Matt Freese less than a year ago. Freese, who plays for NYCFC, started the last 12 matches of 2025 for the U.S., including every game in last summer’s Gold Cup.

Turner is the ultimate competitor and wants his spot back. So much so that he joined the Revs last summer on loan from Lyon through June 2026. He’s playing more now, which is a plus, but the club is 0-2 to start the season. Pochettino will have to see much more from him in order for Turner to replace Freese.

Christian Pulisic, Forward, AC Milan

(Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)

Pulisic is going to be the face of the United States squad at the World Cup this summer. There’s no question about that at all. But his current form is mildly concerning. The star forward has not scored a goal in nine straight matches for AC Milan. If this drought continues, it will be an unfortunate story line that Pulisic will have to address during training camp later this month.