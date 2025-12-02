2026 World Cup: When and Where Is the Final Being Played?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will mark the first time in the quadrennial soccer tournament's rich history that it's co-hosted by three different countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The opening match of the 2026 World Cup will be held on June 11 at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, but where is the final going to be played? Here's everything you need to know:

Where is the 2026 World Cup Final being played?

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The stadium, which opened in 2010, is currently the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

When is the 2026 World Cup being played?

The 2026 World Cup final will take place on Saturday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in the 2026 World Cup final?

The matchup for the 2026 World Cup final hasn't been set yet, as the 48 teams will first compete in the group stage phase, followed by the Round of 32, Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals. The winners of the semifinals will play in the final.

What is MetLife Stadium's capacity?

The 2.1 million square foot stadium has a capacity of 82,500 for football and soccer.

Has MetLife ever held a soccer final?

MetLife Stadium held the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final where Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain in July. MetLife also hosted the 2016 Copa América Centenario final, in which Chile beat Argentina on penalties.