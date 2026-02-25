'If Any Team Can Do It, It's Us': Raphinha Predicts Comeback For Barcelona In Copa del Rey

Barcelona winger Raphinha has sounded a defiant battle cry as the Catalan giants face the monumental task of overturning a four-goal deficit in the Copa del Rey.

Following a bruising 4-0 defeat against Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano in the first leg of the semi-finals, many have written off the Blaugrana's chances of defending their domestic cup crown. However, the Brazilian international remains steadfast in his belief that Camp Nou could witness one of the competition's greatest-ever turnarounds.

Belief in the impossible: Raphinha targets a historic turnaround

Speaking during a Q&A session on Barcelona's official YouTube channel, the 2024-25 player of the season insisted that the squad is mentally prepared for the challenge. After the four-goal humiliation in the first leg, they suffered a shock defeat to Girona in La Liga, seeing them temporarily slip behind Real Madrid in La Liga before restoring their pride with a 3-0 win against Levante. A clash against third-placed Villarreal is coming up this weekend, but the Brazilian attacker already has his mind on pulling off a sensational comeback in the cup.

"We are confident about playing a good match. We believe we are capable of doing it. If there is any team capable of a comeback, it will be us. We know the match will be difficult, a very complicated turnaround, but I believe we are prepared for what awaits us," Raphinha stated. His words reflect a dressing room that refuses to surrender despite the daunting mountain they have to climb against Diego Simeone's disciplined side.

Family values under Hansi Flick

A key factor behind Raphinha's optimism is the unity within the camp since Hansi Flick took the reins. The German coach has transformed the team into a cohesive unit that currently sits atop many of the game's metrics, and Raphinha credits this to the personal bonds formed behind the scenes. The Brazilian, who has blossomed into a vocal leader during his four years in Catalonia, believes the mutual respect between players is the foundation of their tactical success on the pitch.

"The dressing room is great, to be honest. From what I see, the players get along wonderfully. I believe we are like a family here. In the end, we spend much more time together than with our own families, between travels, training, and everything else. Sincerely, I see an atmosphere of genuine friendship, and I believe a large part of our success is due to that," explained the former Leeds United star. This sense of camaraderie will be tested to its limits as they attempt to dismantle Atleti's defensive block in the return leg.

The pride of the captaincy

Raphinha's ascent to being one of the club's designated captains is a testament to his grit and work rate. For a player who initially faced scrutiny upon his arrival, his second season wearing the armband represents a dream come true. He acknowledges the weight of the responsibility and the significance of leading a club with such a storied history. For him, the role is about more than just a piece of fabric; it is about serving the collective at all times.

"Being one of the leaders of Barca is something very significant. As I said, since I arrived, I have always tried to help in everything I could. To be captain of Barca is something that happens to very few players. It is an immense privilege, something that even in my wildest dreams I wouldn't have imagined," he confessed. This leadership will be crucial in the coming weeks as Barca navigate a high-pressure period of the season across multiple fronts including La Liga and the Champions League.

Overcoming injury setbacks

While his previous campaign was a statistical masterclass — boasting 34 goals and 26 assists across 57 appearances — this term has been marred by physical hurdles. Muscular issues have forced Raphinha to the sidelines for 13 matches, a frustrating experience for a player whose game relies on explosive energy. He admitted that the mental toll of missing out on the action can be just as demanding as the physical recovery process itself, though he is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

"I have gone through difficult moments. We players do not like to suffer injuries because, in the end, we can no longer do what we are passionate about. They are very psychologically demanding. But we go through these tests and we have no other choice. Sometimes, we cannot even explain why we get injured. It is a very difficult time," he said, before adding a positive update on his current status: "I feel in very good shape, both mentally and physically. I am trying to recover my best form after the injury; it is always hard to be at 100% all at once. I can say I am in very good shape; mentally I feel great and physically I am getting closer to my best version."