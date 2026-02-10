Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Has 'Dream' Of Signing Barcelona Star

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly targeting a "dream" deal for Barcelona midfielder Pedri in a potential repeat of the Luis Figo transfer saga that rocked European football in 2000. Pedri has emerged as one of Barca's brightest stars since joining the club from Las Palmas in 2020, and Perez is said to be keen on luring him away from Real's arch-rivals.

Perez planning 'bomb' signing at Real

Eldesmarque have claimed that Pedri is Perez's "dream" signing, with Spanish journalist Siro Lopez adding that the Real president wants to bring the Spanish playmaker to Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Lopez said: "The player that Real Madrid wants to incorporate for the 2027-28 season is Pedri. You will agree with me that it would be a bomb, only at the height of what happened with Luis Figo in the 2000-01 season. It's not just that you reinforce yourself, it's that you take away an essential player from Barcelona."

When Figo crossed the Clasico divide

Portuguese midfielder Figo left Barcelona for Real in a hugely controversial then-world record €62 million (£54m/$74m) transfer back in July 2000. Barca fans never forgave Figo, considering the move an act of betrayal.

Figo became a target whenever he returned to Camp Nou as a Madrid player, with missiles thrown in his direction before he took corners, including a pig's head in one particularly volatile Clasico clash in November 2022. It would be a huge surprise if Pedri were to ever tread the same path.

Pedri tied to Barca until 2030 with huge release clause

Pedri has racked up 227 appearances in all competitions for Barca to date, scoring 23 goals, and has helped the club win two La Liga titles and a pair of Copa del Rey crowns. He signed a new five year contract at Camp Nou in January last year, which reported included a €1 billion release clause to ward off any potential suitors.

"I am happy to be where I want to be, now I have to continue enjoying football and being here at Barca," he said after the announcement.

"I have said it many times, it has been a dream since I was little and prolonging this dream is the most beautiful thing that could have happened to me."

Chasing more silverware & maiden Golden Ball

Barca stormed to a domestic treble last season, and have their sights set on more silverware come May. Hansi Flick's side are sitting top of La Liga by a point ahead of Real, while they're also into the Copa del Rey semi-finals and Champions League round of 16.

Pedri has again been essential to their bid for glory across multiple fronts, registering 10 goal involvements in 25 matches. The 23-year-old may also have his sights on a maiden Ballon d'Or, having said in an interview with UEFA last year: "Since Rodri won it, it’s shown that a player who runs the midfield and dictates the tempo and the rhythm of the game can win a Ballon d'Or. It’s always been a dream of mine to lift the Ballon d'Or."

He will have the chance to put some more credit in the Golden Ball bank when Barca travel to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their Copa del Rey last four tie on Thursday night.