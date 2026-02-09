What's Next For Lewandowski After Joining Messi, Ronaldo In Exclusive Goal Club?

Robert Lewandowski has joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive goal club. At 37 years of age, the prolific Polish striker continues to deliver the end product for La Liga giants Barcelona. He is not seeing as many minutes as he would like, as his contract runs down, but has extended a remarkable streak in the final third of the field.

Free agency beckons for Lewandowski

Questions continue to be asked about how much longer Lewandowski will spend in Catalunya, with free agency beckoning as things stand. There have been suggestions that the veteran frontman could be offered a 12-month extension.

He showed in Barcelona’s latest fixture that he still knows his way to the back of the net. Hansi Flick handed Lewandowski a starting berth against Real Mallorca, with Ferran Torres - who has been the Blaugrana’s go-to option to lead the line this season - being named among the substitutes.

Lewandowski set Barça on their way to three points that have cemented their standing at the top of the Liga table. He broke the deadlock inside half-an-hour, with a typically composed finish being delivered after seeing the ball drop his way 10 yards out.

How Lewandowski has matched Messi & Ronaldo

The Poland international registered 42 goals for Barcelona across all competitions last season, his best return in Spanish football, and has reached 13 this term. Double figures have been hit again in La Liga.

It is in that department that Lewandowski has emulated the achievements of all-time greats Messi and Ronaldo. He has become just the third player in the 21st century to post 10 or more goals in Europe’s top five divisions across 15 consecutive seasons.

Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star Messi enjoyed a run of 15 successive campaigns, while ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus icon Ronaldo managed a sequence of 16.

Lewandowski’s run started back in 2011-12 while on the books of Borussia Dortmund. He has remained a reliable source of goals since then for Bayern Munich and Barca. Decisions now need to be made on what his short and long-term futures will hold.

Barcelona & Lewandowski yet to make future decisions

Flick has said: "We’ve talked about his situation; we haven’t reached the end of the season yet, he needs to stay focused and enjoy it. I know he wants more playing time, but he’s doing things well and I hope he enjoys the current situation and the club. Now is not the time to talk about it and we all know the club’s situation, but I’m relaxed because we’re doing things right."

Barca winger Raphinha has told reporters of working alongside a modern-day legend: "Yes, a good guy. Not only that, but he also has a hunger for victory, for achievements. He’s incredible despite his age. He’s someone who works very hard to be at his best."

The Polish forward’s wife, Ana Lewandowska, has been giving little away when it comes to plans beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign. They are determined to make the most of a stint at Barcelona, with Lewandowski set to turn 38 in August.

Lewandowska told One: "We’ll see how the season goes in Barcelona this year because, let’s say, it will probably be my husband’s last here, so we’re squeezing it like a lemon. We’re enjoying every moment, every match with the fans because we know that one day we won’t have any of this."

She added: "What’s next? We don’t know, but that’s the way of a great athlete and especially a great sportsman, and we’re ready for it. I want people to talk about him for many years to come and for future generations not to forget him. Because he has done something great, and I can only say that I feel very proud of everything that has happened."

Lewandowski linked with teams in Saudi Pro League & MLS

Barcelona are said to be readying an offer to Lewandowski that would require him to accept reduced terms in order to remain at Camp Nou. If he is to move on, then there has been talk of interest being shown from the Saudi Pro League and MLS.