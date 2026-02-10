Lionel Messi's Former Teammate Reveals When He 'Wasn't Happy' At Barcelona

Lionel Messi had to "score all the time" at Barcelona or he "wasn't happy", a former teammate of the Argentine GOAT has revealed. World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti worked with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou and got to witness up close the relentless drive that carries the very best in the business to the top of the global game.

Humble Messi helps teammates to feel comfortable

Umtiti moved to Camp Nou in 2016 and remained in Catalunya through to the end of Messi’s spell on Barca’s books in 2021. He saw the all-time great find the target on at least 30 occasions across five successive seasons — with the 50-goal barrier being broken in a couple of campaigns.

Messi helped Barcelona to La Liga and Copa del Rey triumphs during that era, with the most decorated player in history always striving for perfection. He is a humble character, which helps team-mates to feel comfortable in his presence, and sets individual standards that others aspire to emulate.

What makes magical Messi special?

Former France international Umtiti has told The Elevate House of Messi’s mindset: "As a person, he is top. You realize that even if you have won everything, it is useless to believe you are superior.

"There is only one, it’s Leo. At all levels. He alone is capable of winning a game, and very few can do that. If we won 4-0 and he didn’t score, he wasn’t happy. In his head, it was clear: he had to score all the time. That’s the sign of the big ones."

Umtiti, who won the World Cup in 2018 while on Barcelona’s books, added on what makes magical Messi special: "[He] is a killer in front of the goal. He knew exactly when to accelerate and when to slow down the game. He is always looking left and right, checking everyone’s positioning. He always has a time advantage. There is no recipe to defend Leo, he is unpredictable."

Umtiti worked with all-time greats at Camp Nou

While working with fearsome forwards at Camp Nou, including Luis Suarez and Neymar, Umtiti also got to play alongside legendary defenders.

He said of another Barca great, Gerard Pique: "[He is] one of the best defenders I have played with. He was not the hardest working, because athletically he was ready, but he had an incredible reading of the game. If we were winning three or 4-0 and he always wanted to go up to score his goal!"

Barcelona have remained at the top of domestic, continental and global games as focus is forever locked on sporting achievement, with the club doing their best to ensure that any distractions are avoided.

On that approach, Umtiti said: "In Barca, the player only deals with football. Everything else is managed, and that allows you to concentrate. There was no going to the hotel the day before. You arrived at the stadium two hours early. They make you responsible, they treat you like a professional."

The Barcelona way: What makes La Liga giants different?

The Blaugrana are also famed for producing home-grown superstars. The fabled La Masia academy system has seen the likes of Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lamine Yamal roll off the production line.

All of those who are drafted into the first team, be that through the youth system or acquired in the transfer market, are made aware of the need to remain grounded. Umtiti believes that humility helps to deliver positive results.

He said of how life at Barca differs to that at clubs in other countries: "In France, when you sign your first contracts, some already believe a lot. Not at Barca. People were simple, they came to training in the clothes of their sponsors. That keeps you on your feet on the ground."

Barcelona have already savoured Spanish Super Cup success this season. They are also into the Copa del Rey semi-finals, the last 16 of the Champions League and hold a one-point lead at the top of the Liga table. Messi, who is now on the books of MLS Cup winners Inter Miami, is among those watching on from afar as the Blaugrana seek to build on the foundations that he once put in place.