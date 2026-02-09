USA's Alex Freeman Makes La Liga Debut In Villarreal's Win Over Espanyol

USA right-back Alex Freeman made his debut for new club Villarreal, coming on as a second-half substitute in the Spanish La Liga team's win on Monday.

Villarreal scored twice in each half to hammer Espanyol 4-1 in La Liga and hand the Catalan club its heaviest defeat of the season.

World Cup Watch: Does Freeman Make USA's Squad?

Freeman joined Villarreal from MLS side Orlando in a January deal worth approximately $4 million upfront, potentially rising to over $7 million with performance-based add-ons.

Freeman, the son of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Freeman, won MLS Defender of the Year honors last season and is in the mix to be part of the USA's World Cup squad later this summer.

Villarreal's win ended a poor run which had seen Villarreal take one point from its previous three games. The win lifted it to equal on points with third-placed Atletico Madrid and seven ahead of Real Betis, although Villareal has a game in hand on both.

Georges Mikautadze gave Villarreal the lead 10 minutes before halftime when he met Tajon Buchanan's perfectly cushioned header and fired home a spectacular scissor kick.

Jose Salinas’ own goal six minutes later doubled Villarreal’s lead. Nicolas Pepe added the third five minutes into the second half when he rifled a low shot from outside the box after some skilful footwork.

Alberto Moleiro made it 4-0 five minutes later when he finished off an incisive counterattack.

Leandro Cabrera’s glancing header from a Cyril Ngonge corner with two minutes remaining was Espanyol’s only response.

Barcelona-based Espanyol has not won since before Christmas and has gone six matches without a win in the league. Monday's result marked the first time this season it conceded four goals in a game. It remained in sixth place.

Reporting by The Associated Press.