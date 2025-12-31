LaLiga
Kylian Mbappé Suffers Knee Sprain, Could Miss 3 Weeks for Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé Suffers Knee Sprain, Could Miss 3 Weeks for Real Madrid

Dec. 31, 2025

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has injured his left knee, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

Madrid said in a brief statement the France superstar had been diagnosed with a sprain but did not provide a timeline for his recovery.

French sports daily newspaper L'Equipe said that Mbappé would be unavailable for at least three weeks, without quoting a source.

L'Equipe added that Mbappé had been suffering for several weeks from an issue with the lateral ligament in his knee, and an MRI carried out on Wednesday morning revealed a lesion that requires treatment and rest.

The striker has been in great form. Earlier this month, Mbappé scored his 59th goal for Madrid in 2025, tying the club record for the most in a year held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Paris Saint-Germain player, who joined Madrid in the summer of 2024, has scored 29 times for Madrid this season, including a league-leading 18.

Madrid's next game is on Sunday against Real Betis in La Liga.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

