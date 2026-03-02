Lamine Yamal 'Happy Again' After Scoring First Hat Trick For Barcelona

Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has admitted to enduring a difficult period this season despite his meteoric rise, revealing that he is finally "happy again" after a historic performance.

The 18-year-old was the star of the show at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday, netting his first career hat-trick in a convincing 4-1 victory over Villarreal.

Barcelona’s teenage sensation breaks another record

Yamal netted twice in the first half and once after the break to become the youngest player to score their first hat-trick in the Spanish top-flight (18 years and 230 days old) in the 21st century. The feat also saw him become the first player of his age to score a treble in the Spanish top flight since 1967, further cementing his status as one of global football's elite talents. Only two players have ever registered a hat trick at a younger age, although you have to go back nearly 100 years to find them: José Iraragorri aged 17 years and 337 days in 1930 and Pablo Pombo aged 18 years and 200 days in 1934.

The numbers behind Yamal's season remain staggering, even with his admitted dip in form. His trio of goals against the Yellow Submarine took his season tally to 18 in 34 appearances across all competitions. Remarkably, this already equals his entire goal return from the previous season, achieved in 21 fewer matches. His milestone also placed him in the history books alongside legends from nearly a century ago, with only two players ever recording a La Liga hat-trick at a younger age.

Yamal opens up on recent struggles and finding rhythm

Speaking to Movistar in the aftermath of the win, the winger opened up about the personal and physical struggles that have hampered his enjoyment of the game during the current campaign. "I didn't feel great [earlier this season]," Yamal told Movistar. "There was the [groin] problem and, generally, I wasn't happy. It was a mix of many things. You could tell. I have felt a lot better for a week or so now. I am smiling when I am playing, which wasn't the case for a while, and I am happy on the pitch. I'm scoring more goals all the time. At 16, people already want you to score 100 goals already and it's difficult. ... I want to score more as well, but it's not always possible."

Hansi Flick identifies tactical hurdles

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick offered insight into why his young star might have felt a loss of joy earlier in the year. Asked about the issues which have prevented Yamal enjoying his football this season, Barça coach Hansi Flick pointed out a change in how defenders mark him.

"The opponent sometimes they play two or three players against him," Flick said. "You could feel he had not the confidence at times, the dynamic for this one against one situation. I am happy for today, it has to give him confidence, and when he enjoys playing, it's perfect for him and also for us."

A mountain to climb in the Copa del Rey

The victory provides a significant boost for Barcelona, moving them four points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of the league standings ahead of Los Blancos' game against Getafe. However, the celebrations will be short-lived as the Blaugrana prepare for a daunting task in the Copa del Rey. Flick’s side must overturn a massive 4-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final. The manager believes that a firing Yamal is the key to any potential "Remontada" on Tuesday night.

Discussing the upcoming clash and Yamal's influence, Flick was full of praise for his winger's impact. "I think everyone saw his performance today," he added. "The first [goal] he needed to come into the game and what happens after that was exceptional. Lamine on this level is fantastic for us. We need him on this level on Tuesday. This is what I want to see."