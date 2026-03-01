Who'll Step Up? Barcelona's Injury Bug Strikes Again Ahead of Atletico Madrid

Barcelona's hopes of pulling off a historic comeback in the Copa del Rey have been met with a devastating setback.

Lewandowski suffers injury against Villarreal

The veteran goalscorer suffered the injury during Barcelona’s league outing against Villarreal on Saturday. After undergoing medical examinations on Sunday morning, the club’s medical staff revealed the extent of the damage, which will keep the Poland international on the sidelines during a defining week for the club's season. The absence of their primary attacking outlet leaves a significant void in Barça's frontline before the visit of Diego Simeone’s men.

Barcelona confirm Lewandowski injury

The club released an official medical statement on Sunday afternoon providing the grim details of the injury. According to the report, the former Bayern Munich man suffered a significant blow during the clash with the Yellow Submarine, leading to a bone fracture. The diagnosis effectively rules him out of the immediate mid-week fixture and potentially further matches depending on the speed of his recovery and the necessity of protective measures.

The club said: "The player of the first team Robert Lewandowski received a trauma in the match of yesterday against Villarreal. The tests carried out today diagnosed a bone fracture in the internal face of the orbit of the left eye. The player will be out for the match of Tuesday against Atletico Madrid."

Mounting personnel problems for Flick

The absence of Lewandowski is a tactical nightmare for the Barcelona coaching staff. Trailing 4-0 from the first leg in Madrid, the Catalans require a perfect offensive performance to stay in the competition. The Pole’s physicality and clinical finishing were expected to be central to any comeback attempt. Now, Flick must look toward his younger offensive options or shift his tactical setup entirely to find the four goals needed just to level the aggregate score.

Despite the blow, there is still a sense of defiance within the club. President Joan Laporta has publicly backed the squad to deliver a miracle at the Spotify Camp Nou, citing recent frustrations as fuel for the fire. "I firmly believe in the comeback: the goal annulled, and legal, against Cubarsi will spur the players on," Laporta stated.

Looking for heroes in the squad

The loss of Lewandowski adds to a growing list of concerns for a Barcelona side that has struggled for consistency in recent weeks. With the main man sidelined, the pressure shifts to the likes of Pedri and the club’s emerging talents to fill the void. Pedri has recently been a beacon of optimism for the Barcelona faithful, with his performances suggesting he is ready to take on a greater leadership role in high-stakes environments. The midfield maestro will need to be at his creative best to break down an Atletico defence that will undoubtedly look to sit deep and protect their four-goal cushion.