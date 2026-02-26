'I Understand It': Hansi Flick Defends Lamine Yamal's Reaction To Being Subbed Off

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has hit back at the "noise" surrounding his decision-making after teenage sensation Lamine Yamal appeared frustrated when being withdrawn in recent fixtures.

The German tactician, who is set to reach the milestone of 100 games in charge of the Blaugrana this Saturday against Villarreal, remains calm despite the scrutiny that follows his management of the world's most exciting young talent. Speaking to the club's official media channels, Flick acknowledged that every move he makes at a club of Barca's stature is magnified by the public eye.

Flick on the intense scrutiny at Barcelona

Yamal made headlines in the recent clash against Levante for his angry reaction to being substituted, despite Flick's assertion that his response was "normal".

The Barcelona manager has again reflected on the incident and acknowledged that every tactical decision he makes is amplified by the media and the fanbase. He specifically addressed the conversation surrounding the young winger's facial expressions following recent substitutions. Flick noted that while the noise can be overwhelming, it is simply a byproduct of the club's stature. "In Barcelona, if a player or a coach says or does anything, it generates a lot of noise outside. That happens because everyone is watching Barca. At the beginning it seemed as if everything was negative because of the comments. And football is to be enjoyed, in a positive way," Flick explained.

Managing the superstars of La Masia

Flick was quick to defend his right to rotate his squad, even when it involves the jewel of the academy. He insisted that player reactions are natural but emphasised the importance of the collective over the individual. "Here at Barca we already know that if I substitute Lamine they look to see what he does, his reaction, when this is part of the game. It is normal that being a footballer when you leave the pitch you are not satisfied, but in the end there is also another player who deserves to play and you have to accept it. But I can understand it," the German added.

The manager expressed his delight at working with a group of players who originate largely from La Masia, citing their unity as a key strength. He highlighted how the likes of Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Bernal operate as a cohesive unit. Flick remarked: "The most important thing are the players and the coaches are here for them, to help them do better, to grow, so that there is competition on a daily basis. You can see how Lamine, Cubarsí, Bernal ... act in the same way, as a team, which is the most important thing and is what makes Barca different. Being a single unit, training at 100% to play at 100% when the match arrives. I love seeing such a young team, with some expert footballers, with the desire to be better and that is seen in how they celebrate every trophy or even after a won match: they take a photo; that surprised me. It describes these players, that they like to compete and celebrate when they compete well."

Hunting a historic Copa del Rey comeback

Aside from individual personnel matters, Flick is focused on overturning a 4-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Despite the mountain they have to climb, the coach remains optimistic about reaching the final by pulling off a sensational comeback in the second leg.

"It's difficult, but not impossible. We have to believe, that's the first thing. We are capable of coming back and giving everything for 90 minutes or more. We have to fight for the team, for the club, for the fans and, of course, have the fans on our side, all going together. Reaching the Cup final would be almost a dream," he said.

The atmosphere at Camp Nou will be vital for the return leg on March 3. Flick is calling for a total connection between the stands and the pitch to make the impossible possible. He stated: "That's why Camp Nou is so important. We haven't lost and we want to continue like this. Try the comeback. Playing at home everything is possible. When there is a connection between the team and fans it is great. We will need it on 3 March. For that they have to come and enjoy. Everything is possible if we are together."

Looking toward a bright future in Catalonia

As he prepares for his 100th game, Flick dropped several hints that he is planning for the long term alongside sporting director Deco. While he prides himself on a day-to-day approach, the German is already laying the foundations for next season. "I go match by match, day by day, which is the best thing you can do as a coach, follow the path. We play in all competitions and we want to win titles. But it is also important that in this club we are looking ahead to next season and for everything that will come. I really appreciate the work of Deco, of my staff. For me it is important to look positively at the future. For me it is important to feel the confidence," Flick revealed.

Reflecting on his time in the hot seat, Flick recalled the instructions given to him by president Joan Laporta upon his arrival. It isn't just about the result for Barcelona; it is about the philosophy. "You must know what FC Barcelona means, its identity, its style of play. The president already told me on the first day that you don't just have to win, it also matters how you win and that is what I believe," Flick concluded.