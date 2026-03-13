LaLiga
Is Barcelona's Star Player Lamine Yamal Feeling Better After Illness?
LaLiga

Is Barcelona's Star Player Lamine Yamal Feeling Better After Illness?

Updated Mar. 13, 2026 1:29 p.m. ET

Hansi Flick has been handed a double fitness boost ahead of Sunday's clash with Sevilla. Both Lamine Yamal and Eric Garcia have returned to full team training following recent health and injury concerns.

Flick receives major boost as teenage star returns

The atmosphere at the club's headquarters was noticeably more relaxed on Friday morning as Yamal rejoined his teammates on the grass, according to Marca. The 18-year-old had missed Thursday's session due to general malaise, prompting a home visit from the club’s medical staff to assess his condition.

His absence had extended to social commitments as well, with the winger forced to skip a team dinner hosted by Ronald Araujo. However, his swift recovery suggests the illness was minor, allowing Hansi Flick to breathe a sigh of relief regarding his most influential creative outlet.

Garcia joins the fold for weekend preparations

The positive news continued for the Blaugrana as Garcia also participated in the full session without any visible complications. The versatile defender had been sidelined for the midweek fixture against Newcastle after suffering from a minor muscular overload.

Garcia’s return provides essential tactical flexibility for Flick, who has utilized the Martorell-born player in multiple roles this season. Both he and Yamal are now expected to be fully fit and will be included in the matchday squad for the upcoming match against Sevilla at Camp Nou.

Title race momentum stays on track

The availability of Yamal is particularly vital given his workload this season. The academy graduate has become an indispensable figure in the starting XI, rarely seeing any time on the bench despite his age, as Barcelona look to maintain their position at the top of the La Liga standings.

Flick has been vocal about the necessity of having his best players available during a congested fixture list. With nearly 48 hours of recovery time still remaining before kick-off, the medical staff expects both players to be at 100 percent physical capacity for the Sevilla test.

"Right now, we need to rest, because the players' task at this moment is to rest and prepare well for the next match. We have a game on Sunday, so we have a few days to prepare properly. We don't have any actual days off, but that's normal. When you play at this level, between the Champions League and La Liga, it's natural to have matches every three or four days," Flick said.

Barça prepares for Sevilla test at Camp Nou

Barcelona currently sit atop La Liga and will look to extend their lead when they host Sevilla this Sunday. The Catalan giants are in excellent form, having recorded four wins and a draw in their last five matches in all competitions.

After that match, the Blaugrana will turn their attention back to Europe, where they will face Newcastle in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie – the first leg having ended in a 1-1 draw.

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