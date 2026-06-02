Marc Cucurella 'Willing To Leave' Chelsea As Barcelona, Real Madrid Weigh Offers

Chelsea could face a major setback in the transfer market after reports suggested Marc Cucurella is open to leaving Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both monitoring the Spain international, whose reputation has soared following an impressive resurgence at club level and a standout Euro 2024 campaign.

Spanish Rivals Step Up Interest In Chelsea Defender

Chelsea's plans for the summer have reportedly been complicated by uncertainty surrounding Cucurella's future.

After overcoming a difficult start to life in west London, the Spain international has become an important figure for the Blues and one of their most consistent performers.

His form over the last year, combined with a strong Euro 2024 campaign, has attracted interest from two of Spain's biggest clubs.

The Athletic reports that the defender is 'willing to leave' this summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly considering potential moves to strengthen their left-back ranks.

Barcelona's interest centers on a possible return for a former La Masia graduate, while Madrid are reportedly considering alternative options as they continue evaluating their defensive targets.

A Potential Return To Spain

Reports suggest Barça view the defender as a candidate to provide competition for Alejandro Balde.

A return to Camp Nou has also been linked with the player's development pathway, having progressed through the club's academy before establishing himself elsewhere in Spanish football.

Los Blancos are also believed to be monitoring the situation. They are reportedly keeping alternative targets under consideration and see Cucurella's versatility and energy as attractive qualities.

Not only Barça and Real Madrid, but also another Spanish club, Atlético Madrid, are reportedly very interested in signing the left-back.

Los Rojiblancos, through sporting director Mateu Alemany, have even contacted the club regarding a possible transfer for Cucurella. Furthermore, Atlético is also the most likely team to secure his signature in the near future, as they don't need to sell players first to recruit new ones.

Chelsea Face A Difficult Decision Over A Key Player

Cucurella's revival has significantly changed perceptions of his value.

Once heavily criticized following his move from Brighton, he has developed into a reliable starter and a popular figure among Chelsea supporters.

That improvement has inevitably increased outside interest.

Barcelona's long-standing connection with the player adds another layer to the story, while Real Madrid's involvement highlights how highly his performances have been regarded over the past 12 months.

Chelsea are understood to view him as an important part of their defensive structure. His technical ability and comfort in possession fit the profile of player expected to thrive under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

Transfer Market Developments Could Shape Chelsea's Summer

The key question is whether interest from Spain develops into formal offers.

Barcelona may need to address financial limitations before pursuing a deal, while Real Madrid's plans could depend on the outcome of other defensive targets.

Chelsea are unlikely to welcome a departure and would be expected to demand a substantial fee if negotiations begin — especially if he impresses with Spain at the World Cup.

However, with financial considerations remaining important, any significant bid could test the club's resolve as the summer transfer window progresses.

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