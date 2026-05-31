Will Vinícius Jr Stay At Real Madrid Under Mourinho? 'Strong Signs' Revealed

The sensational return of José Mourinho to Real Madrid has sent shockwaves through the Bernabeu, but no player finds himself under a brighter spotlight than Vinícius Júnior.

After a season defined by brilliant goals and heated controversies, the Brazilian superstar must now navigate a working relationship with the man who recently questioned his conduct on the European stage.

The Mourinho Return And The Vinícius Factor

Mourinho has reportedly signed a three-year deal to return to the Madrid dugout a move that remains contingent on Florentino Perez winning the upcoming presidential election on June 7.

While the "Special One" is a proven winner in the Spanish capital, his reappointment raises immediate questions regarding his compatibility with the club's current talisman, Vinicius, following their public disagreement earlier this year.

The tension dates back to a Champions League knockout clash in February when Mourinho, then managing Benfica, found himself at odds with the Brazil international.

The narrative of Mourinho's second spell will undoubtedly be dominated by how he manages the 25-year-old, whose status as the club's premier talent has been challenged both by internal salary negotiations and the arrival of global stars like Kylian Mbappé.

Will Vinícius Commit His Long-Term Future?

Despite the looming presence of Mourinho, there are "strong signs" - according to BBC Sport - that Vinícius still sees his future in Madrid.

His current contract runs until 2027, though talks over an extension have slowed. The forward reportedly wants his financial package to reflect his status as the team’s leading star, particularly after his consistent performances led the club through several transitional seasons prior to recent heavy spending.

Vinicius has previously called Madrid "the club of my dreams," but the arrival of the "Special One" could act as a catalyst for change if the relationship does not click.

Whether they can find a shared vision and if Mourinho will provide the "unwavering support" the player needs in the face of external pressure will be the defining story of the upcoming La Liga campaign.

Tensions Boiling Over From Champions League

The roots of the friction lie in a heated night at the Estadio da Luz. After scoring a sensational goal, Vinícius was booked for his celebration before alleging he was racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

The incident led to a 10-minute stoppage and prompted Vinicius and several teammates to briefly leave the pitch in protest, activating UEFA’s anti-racism protocols.

While UEFA eventually handed Prestianni a six-match ban for a homophobic insult - citing insufficient evidence for the racial remark - it was Mourinho’s reaction that caused the most damage.

The Portuguese coach appeared to blame the victim, stating: "You score a goal from another world, why celebrate like that? The same thing always happens in so many stadiums. He’s an out of this world player, I love him. Vinícius tells me one thing and Prestianni tells me another. I want to be balanced."

Mourinho’s Controversial Stance On Racism Allegations

Further complicating their future relationship are Mourinho's specific comments regarding the atmosphere at Benfica.

He suggested that Vinícius had incited the crowd, saying: "Yes. I believe so. It should be the crazy moment of the game, an amazing goal. Unfortunately [he was] not just happy to score that astonishing goal. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way."

Mourinho also invoked the legacy of Eusebio to defend his former club against claims of a toxic environment.

"When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person in the history of this club [Eusebio] was black," Mourinho added. "This club, the last thing that it is, is racist. They [Vinicius and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don't believe in one or another. I want to be an independent."

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).