Atletico Madrid Plan Farewell Matches for Antoine Griezmann Ahead of Move to MLS

After a defining era in the Spanish capital, French star Antoine Griezmann is preparing for an unexpected mid-season departure to the United States.

As negotiations reach their final stages, one of La Liga's most iconic figures is ready to embrace a fresh challenge across the Atlantic, leaving a massive void in Atlético Madrid, just as the European campaign hits its critical climax.

Griezmann nears shock mid-season switch to MLS

Griezmann is reportedly on the verge of calling time on his legendary Atletico career to finally realise his long-held dream of playing in Major League Soccer. The World Cup winner is moving closer to a sensational transfer to Orlando City, with the deal expected to be finalised before the current MLS registration window slams shut, according to Cadena SER. Despite being a pivotal figure for Diego Simeone this season, the 34-year-old appears ready to swap the Metropolitano for the sunshine of Florida.

It has been reported that negotiations have accelerated significantly in recent days. While Griezmann's interest in the United States has never been a secret, the timing of the move has caught many by surprise given Atleti’s ongoing commitments in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions. However, the allure of the American project seems to have finally outweighed the desire to finish the European campaign.

The inside word on Griezmann’s exit

Despite the advanced nature of the talks, Griezmann's farewell has been carefully planned to allow for a poetic goodbye. The Frenchman is expected to feature in three more matches for Los Rojiblancos before heading across the Atlantic. This schedule includes a trip to face Oviedo and a high-stakes Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona. His final appearance is slated for March 7 at the Metropolitano against Real Sociedad - the club where his professional journey began — marking a full-circle moment for his career in Spain.

Orlando City's pursuit has been relentless, with sporting director Ricardo Pereira making multiple trips to Spain to finalise the details. While Inter Miami were previously linked with the attacker, their inability to clear a Designated Player spot opened the door for the Lions. The complexity of the deal remains high due to Atleti being in the middle of Champions League and domestic cup pursuits, but the momentum suggests an agreement is imminent to satisfy the player's personal goals.

Simeone gives transfer blessing

Diego Simeone, who has been the architect of Griezmann's greatest successes in Madrid, has taken a philosophical stance on the potential exit. Following recent European success, the Argentine manager was asked directly about the links to Orlando City. Rather than blocking the move, Simeone offered an emotionally charged blessing, stating: "I hope he chooses what is best for him, and what he truly wants, he deserves to have what he desires." This reflective tone suggests the club is prepared to honour the wishes of their greatest modern-day icon.

The Atleti boss has never hidden his admiration for the Frenchman’s evolution, previously noting: "I'm grateful to Antoine and his time at Atletico Madrid. He's scored 200 goals, which is crazy. I remember when he arrived. He was a short winger on the left, and we invited him to play one-on-one and as an attacking midfielder, and he grew to become a world champion. He's always been a role model for his effort and work, and today he's received the thanks he deserves. We're grateful for everything he has given us and for everything he gives us and will continue to give us, because talent has no age."

Why Orlando City is the chosen destination

The Florida-based franchise has reportedly been pushing for weeks to speed up the signing of the Frenchman, according to latest reports. Griezmann has often spoken of his love for American culture, specifically his passion for the NBA and NFL, and has frequently holidayed in the United States. While other MLS heavyweights like Inter Miami or Los Angeles FC have been linked in the past, Orlando City have successfully positioned themselves at the front of the queue by offering a leading role in their project.

For Madrid, losing their talisman mid-season represents a significant blow to Simeone's tactical setup. Griezmann has arguably been the team’s most consistent performer this term, defying expectations of a diminished role. However, it seems the club is willing to respect the wishes of a player who has given his best years to the badge. As the MLS window ticks down, the footballing world now waits for the official confirmation of what would be one of the most high-profile mid-season departures in recent memory.