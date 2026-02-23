Antoine Griezmann To MLS? Orlando City In Talks To Sign Atletico Madrid, France Star

Orlando City are reportedly in talks to sign Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder Antoine Griezmann, according to The Athletic.

The former France captain has a long-standing interest in Major League Soccer, and the Florida club is eager to sign the former France captain before the primary transfer window shuts on March 26. Griezmann has six goals in La Liga this season.

Working on the deal

Orlando City have reportedly been engaged in discussions for some time, with club Sporting Director Ricardo Pereira making 'multiple' trips to Spain in order to hash out an agreement for one of France's all-time greats. Griezmann, at 34, is arguably past his peak, but remains an important part of Diego Simeone's squad, who are on the verge of qualifying for a Copa del Rey final.

A long term interest in MLS

Griezmann, meanwhile, has never hid his fascination with American culture nor his interest in playing in MLS. He is often seen at sporting events in the United States, and made clear his future plans:

"Everyone knows that MLS is my dream and my goal," he said in an interview with AS at the end of last year.

Inter Miami were reportedly also interested in securing Griezmann's signature, but were unable to advance in the negotiations due to the fact that they already have three designated players on their roster.

One of the most decorated players of all time

Griezmann has a wonderful resume for both club and country. The attacking midfielder scored four goals and added two assists in seven matches for France as they won the 2018 World Cup. He came in third place in the Ballon d'Or in both 2016 and 2018, and has been named to La Liga's team of the Season on four separate occasions. He is Atleti's all-time top goalscorer, and has appeared for the French national team 137 times.

A difficult deal to complete

That said, sorting Griezmann's signature will be by no means easy for the Lions.

The Frenchman is under contract through the end of the 2026-27 season, while Atleti are on the cusp of a Copa Del Rey final. They can secure qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League with a win over Club Brugge tomorrow. Multiple sources told The Athletic that the club doesn't intend to allow him to leave until the European summer transfer window opens in June 15. Due to misalignment of transfer windows, Orlando wouldn't be permitted to bring him in until July 13.