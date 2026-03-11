After Malagón Injury, Could Mexico Call Ochoa Back For World Cup?

An injury to a key player for Mexico could open the door for an El Tri legend to return for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Club Ámerica goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón went down with an apparent Achilles injury while playing against MLS club Philadelphia Union in Concacaf Champions Cup action on Tuesday.



Malagón has been the top option for Mexico's national team in the run-up to this summer's World Cup. The country will host the 48-team tournament alongside Canada and the United States.

"Probably an Achilles tendon injury, hopefully not a complete tear, but probably at least a partial rupture, which will keep him from playing for some time," Club America coach André Jardiné said after the 1-0 victory over the Union.

That injury could put Malagon's hopes of playing at the World Cup at serious risk. If so, Mexico manager Javier Aguirre could go with Chivas goalkeeper Raúl "Tala" Rangel or Santos Laguna keeper Carlos Acevedo.

It could also open up a spot for El Tri legend Guillermo Ochoa, who is currently playing in Cyrpus for AEL Limassol. At 40 years old, Ochoa has appeared at five World Cup editions (one of only five players to do so) and could therefore become the first men's player to compete in six tournaments.

In all, Memo has made 152 appearances for the senior national team (third on the podium behind Andrés Guardado with 182 and Claudio Suárez with 177). He last appeared for the national team at the 2025 World Cup.

Mexico has two friendlies in March against Belgium and Portugal.

Mexico's World Cup Group Stage Schedule: